How to download the iOS 12 public beta

1. Make sure your device is compatible. If it’s already running iOS 11, it will be. (In short, you need an iPhone 5s or newer, an iPad touch 6th generation, any iPad Pro, an iPad mini 2 or newer, or an iPad 5th generation or newer.)

2. Back-up the device you intend to install the beta on to, in case of disaster. Or don’t, but in that case don’t say we didn’t warn you.

3. Head to beta.apple.com on the relevant device, and sign up to the program. Or if you’re already signed up, sign in using your Apple ID.

4. Tap the ‘Get started’ link and scroll down to the Get Started section of the iOS page. Tap ‘enroll your iOS device’.

5. Because you’ve already backed-up your device (right?), tap ‘Download profile’. You’ll be prompted to download a profile that will install into Settings.