How to download and install the iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas

1. Make sure your device is compatible. iOS 13 will run on the iPhone SE, and the iPhone 6s/6s Plus or newer, along with the 7th-gen iPod touch. iPadOS requires any of the following iPads: Pro (any); iPad 5th-gen or newer; iPad mini 4 or 5th-gen; iPad Air 2 or 3rd-gen.

2. Back-up the device you intend to install the beta on to, in case of disaster. Or don’t, but in that case don’t say we didn’t warn you. (These betas can be very buggy.)

3. Head to beta.apple.com on the relevant device, and sign up to the program. Or if you’re already signed up, sign in using your Apple ID.

4. Tap the ‘Get started’ link and scroll down to the Get Started section of the iOS page. Tap ‘enroll your iOS device’.

5. Because you’ve already backed-up your device (right?), tap ‘Download profile’. You’ll be prompted to download a profile that will install into Settings.