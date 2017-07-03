Honor 9 vs OnePlus 5: the weigh-in

It's only a few weeks since we crowned the OnePlus 5 as the new, all-powerful king of budget flagships, but its position is already under threat from a wannabe usurper: the Honor 9.

No, we didn't see that one coming either! The Honor 9 certainly doesn't look like a cheaper phone at a glance, and nor will your view of it change once you've pored over the spec sheet: it's essentially the same package as the pricey Huawei P10, believe it or not, aside from a few very small tweaks.

And yet it's £380 SIM-free, which makes it £70 less than the highly impressive OnePlus 5. Can it really beat our new #2 phone in the world right now? Here's our projection based on the specs and our initial hands-on time.