Honor 9 vs OnePlus 5: the weigh-in

It's only a few weeks since we crowned the OnePlus 5 as the new, all-powerful king of budget flagships, but its position is already under threat from a wannabe usurper: the Honor 9.
No, we didn't see that one coming either! The Honor 9 certainly doesn't look like a cheaper phone at a glance, and nor will your view of it change once you've pored over the spec sheet: it's essentially the same package as the pricey Huawei P10, believe it or not, aside from a few very small tweaks.
And yet it's £380 SIM-free, which makes it £70 less than the highly impressive OnePlus 5. Can it really beat our new #2 phone in the world right now? Here's our projection based on the specs and our initial hands-on time.
Design: Metal or glass?
Neither of these phones looks cheap, of course – but neither looks cheaper than a pricier flagship, either. The OnePlus 5 resembles the iPhone 7 Plus, admittedly, with a similar front, back, and even dual camera array on the upper back. Still, it feels wholly premium: this is the best OnePlus build to date, and it's nicely slim to boot.
As with last year's Honor 8, the Honor 9 is a glass-heavy stunner. It has 15 layers of glass all neatly smashed together, which provides all kinds of eye-catching reflections, with Samsung Galaxy-esque curves along the back too. The metal frame makes it feel pretty strong, though, and it fits well in the hand – even if that glass might end up being a bit slippery.
This one goes to preference, certainly, but if you're looking for a phone that dazzles like a much pricier flagship would, then the Honor 9 takes that win. The OnePlus 5 is a little too familiar in design to really stand out here. And neither phone offers water resistance, so that won't sway this particular battle.
Initial winner: Honor 9
Screen: HD heroes
Top-of-the-line Android phones usually pack Quad HD panels these days, but both the Honor 9 and OnePlus 5 are content to stick with 1080p full HD screens. And it makes sense: for a ~5in display that sits in your hand, the difference isn't that dramatic.
The OnePlus 5 opts for a 5.5in AMOLED display, which looked pretty brilliant in our testing thanks to its 401ppi (pixels per inch) and impressive contrast. Meanwhile, the Honor 9 goes for a 5.15in LCD panel, which makes it a hair crisper due to the denser pixel array, but given that it's an LCD panel, it's likely that it'll lack the deeper blacks and amazing contrast of the AMOLED.
That said, we were impressed with it in our hands-on testing, so we'll call this one a draw until we're convinced either way.
Initial winner: Draw
Camera: Doubled up
Dual-camera arrays are no longer only to be found on £600+ smartphones. Both of these devices pop a pair of lenses on the back, giving you not only crisp snaps but also a few extra tricks – such as a portrait mode with blurred backdrops.
We've already been deep in the trenches with the OnePlus 5, shooting photos of just about everything we can – and we came away really pleased and surprised by it. It stacks up well against nearly any other smartphone camera out there, thanks to its 16MP (f/1.7) main camera and 20MP (f/2.6) secondary sensor.
Detail levels are impressive, as are colour and contrast, although the edges of the frame can look at bit soft on closer inspection. Low-light shooting isn't all that great in the auto mode, either, and we'd give the slightest nod to phones like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel. But those devices also cost a lot more money.
And the Honor 9? Well, believe it or not, it's essentially the same camera tech you'll find in the Huawei P10, with a 12MP main sensor and monochromatic 20MP secondary sensor (both f/2.2). The Honor 9 cuts out optical image stabilisation and laser autofocus, unfortunately, which could slow down or muddle your shooting sessions a tad.
But on paper, these camera setups seem pretty comparable and both strongly capable, so we'll have to save our verdict for after we spend more time with the Honor 9.
Initial winner: Draw
Performance: Plus muscle
The OnePlus 5 keeps pace with the best of the flagship bunch, packing in Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 6GB RAM in the base model or a staggering 8GB RAM in the pricier option. And it's a speed demon as a result, capably handling any games, apps, or media thrown its way, especially with the great, near-stock OxygenOS and its thankfully thin presence atop Android Nougat.
Meanwhile, the Honor 9 rocks the same Kirin 960 chip that you'd find in the Huawei P10, which should be plenty fast in everyday usage with its 4GB RAM – but it's a generation behind the brand-new Snapdragon 835, and we expect that it'll show a difference in benchmark testing here too.
We don't suspect that it will be very noticeable in day-to-day use, though, and the Honor 9 should still be one of the fastest Androids on the market. However, the EMUI skin over Nougat isn't one of our favourites, even if it's not as overbearing as it used to be. Still, this looks like a slight edge for the OnePlus 5 in both raw power and UI.
Initial winner: OnePlus 5
Battery and perks: Storage galore
The OnePlus 5's 3300mAh battery pack proves pretty capable, easily giving you a full day even with heavy usage and potentially lasting part way into a second day with lighter use. It's a better performance than we saw from the OnePlus 3T, and the Dash Charge still impresses with its speedy top-ups.
Meanwhile, the 3200mAh pack in the Honor 9 is a hair smaller, but so too is the screen size – so we might end up with similar tallies. We'll have to see once we finish our review. In any case, the Honor 9 has its own fast charging, so you shouldn't need to wait long for a quick boost before leaving your flat.
When it comes to storage, however, the Honor 9 has a big advantage: a microSD slot. You can get both of these phone with either 64GB or 128GB starting storage, but the OnePlus 5 won't let you expand out from there once you own the thing. That's where the Honor 9 takes a big edge over the OnePlus 5, even as the £70 cheaper handset.
Initial winner: Honor 9