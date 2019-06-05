Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: The weigh-in

OnePlus used to own the "budget flagship" space with its high-spec, lower-priced offerings, but that segment has gotten a lot more competitive of late. You've got plenty of powerful options.
Consider the Honor 20 Pro, for example. This glossy phone is built like the brilliant Huawei P30 Pro, but makes a few key snips to trim down the price point pretty significantly. It slots in well as a rival to the soon-to-release OnePlus 7, which lightly enhances last year's OnePlus 6T without going full-blooded, top-end flagship like its pricier sibling, the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Got ~£500 to spend on a phone and want to make it count? Here's which phone we think will be a better use of your cash, based on our time thus far with each.
Design: Class or flash?
Do you want a phone that's classy and understated, or one that's flashy and bold? Your answer might point you in one direction over the other here. The OnePlus 7 opts for the former approach, featuring a mirror finish but none of the theatrics seen with the Honor 20 Pro's Star Trek-esque teleporter homage. Your call on which is more appealing, really.
On the front, both have limited bezel, but the OnePlus 7 opts for a waterdrop notch while the Honor 20 Pro's screen has a small punch-hole cutout. Both have their advantages and drawbacks. Again, pick your poison. There's no wrong answer here.
Screen: Close, but...
Large 1080p screen with a cutout or notch? Check on both. OLED panel? Well, you'll only get that on the OnePlus 7 with its 6.41in display. The 6.26in screen of the Honor 20 Pro opts for an LCD panel, instead.
It still looked pretty strong in our testing, but OLED panels consistently offer deeper blacks and improved contrast, even if it's sometimes the slightest of differences. The Honor 20 Pro is also not the brightest screen we've seen, so this one's likely a win for the OnePlus 7.
Camera: Four or two?
The Honor 20 Pro has four cameras, just like the brilliant Huawei P30 Pro – so is it comparable? No, afraid not. That's because the Honor 20 Pro doesn't have the incredible 10x hybrid zoom, which captures faraway shots with staggering fidelity.
Still, this is a pretty stellar setup, with a 48MP main sensor anchoring the array. It's versatile and regularly produces great shots, even if snaps sometimes turn out too bright. However, the 2MP (yes, that's 2MP) macro sensor just can't capture the amount of detail necessary to do a proper macro shot justice.
As for the OnePlus 7, it has the very same Sony 48MP main sensor on the back, so chances are good that you'll get similar results there. The OnePlus 7 only has one additional sensor, 5MP for improved depth data, so it's really more supplemental than anything. No doubt, the phone will lose points on versatility compared to the Honor 20 Pro.
Performance: Plenty of muscle
The Honor 20 Pro uses the same flagship-level Kirin 980 chip as the Huawei P30 Pro and last year's Huawei Mate 20 Pro, so it's packed with power. With 8GB RAM alongside, it certainly flies when browsing around Android 9 Pie, although game performance isn't always the absolute best of the best.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 has the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which scores a bit higher in benchmark testing. It's not a world of difference, but you're likely to encounter less hitches whether you have the 6GB or 8GB RAM configuration. OnePlus' OxygenOS skin atop Android 9 Pie is also super smooth.
Battery and perks: Some differences
The Honor 20 Pro goes big and beefy on battery pack, with a 4,000mAh cell inside that lasts and lasts. Go easy on the phone and you might pull two days out of it, although most users are likely to get a day and a half. That's still impressive.
The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, opts for the same 3,700mAh pack as the OnePlus 6T. It didn't have quite the same kind of Honor 20 Pro-like stamina the last time around, but we'll see what's possible on the new model. Chances are good that the Honor has a decent edge, however.
Oh, and neither phone offers wireless charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 opts for an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Honor 20 Pro puts its sensor on the side (like Samsung's Galaxy S10e).
As for storage, the Honor 20 Pro gives you an enormous 256GB to play with, while the OnePlus 7 ships in 128GB and 256GB varieties. Neither phone, sadly, accepts external storage cards.
Initial verdict: Could go either way...
We haven't done our full review of the OnePlus 7 just yet, although our hands-on was very promising – albeit subdued slightly by the presence of the OnePlus 7 Pro. And we declined to put a star rating on the Honor 20 Pro, given sister company Huawei's troubles with Google and the rest of the tech world, which could lead to Android being hobbled on the phones in the coming months – or replaced with Huawei's own homemade operating system. That could be a dramatic change.
We don't have a UK price for the Honor 20 Pro just yet, but the €599 (£528) European price falls right between the £499 and £549 prices for the OnePlus 7 models. The OnePlus 7 certainly has some advantages, including a speedier processor and OLED display, while the Honor 20 Pro leads with more back camera options, a bigger battery, and double the base storage.
Which is more worth your cash, however? Check back once we review the OnePlus 7 and we'll give you a finalised verdict…