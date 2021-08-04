Heads up: the best caps, hats and buckets for stylish sun protection

Not everyone has a head for hats. If your noggin’s one of the lucky ones, it’s only fair to dress it well.

Luckily, hats are to fashion what smartphones are to tech: multi-functional. Besides setting off your outfit, good headgear simultaneously shields your slap from sun, rain and all the rest.

From buckets to caps to woollen numbers, the upperwear listed below will give your bonce the upgrade it deserves.