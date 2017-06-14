Hands-on with watchOS 4: the 6 best features coming to your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has spent the last two years figuring out exactly what it wants to be.

That might seem like a strange thing to say about a five-star gadget, but the problem hasn't been a lack of good apps or design polish – it’s still, by some distance, our favourite smartwatch.

No, the Apple Watch has simply been lacking a bit of a focus and some software that helps it become a truly standalone wearable. Well, the good news is that both of these things are going to be, if not solved, then massively improved in autumn 2017 with the arrival of watchOS 4.

The free upgrade for all Apple Watches is still more about refinement than reinvention, but its collective changes add up to a big statement about what the Apple Watch is going to be. Namely, an incredibly versatile health and fitness tracker, with proactive, context-sensitive notifications that work much better on a smartwatch than a smartphone.

We've had a lengthy demo of watchOS 4's new features, and here are six reasons to be excited about it...