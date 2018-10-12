Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

This time last year, the Pixel 2 XL boasted the best smartphone camera on the market, bar none. And it was a single shooter, at that. The Pixel 3 XL is back with similar specs, but the competition has gotten a lot tougher; Huawei's P20 Pro is our current smartphone camera champ, boasting some handy tricks thanks to its triple-camera setup.

It might only have one back camera, but it has a raft of A.I.-assisted abilities to help it do quite a bit – including take snazzy Portrait shots and let you tweak the background blur and bokeh after the fact. It also automatically snaps multiple shots and then suggests the best of the bunch to keep.

The Pixel 3 XL does double up on front cameras, however, but that's for group selfies thanks to a wider-angle secondary camera. It doesn't have any kind of facial unlock feature.

The iPhone XS Max has two cameras on the back, and they're pretty fantastic. They routinely take brilliant shots, with a larger and speedier sensor in the mix than on the iPhone X, while the Smart HDR feature snaps several versions of each photo and merges them together on the fly to develop one oft-excellent result. And the Max has the same kind of depth slider for tweaking the background of Portrait shots.

And on the front, of course, you'll find the TrueDepth camera setup that enables Face ID security, Animoji, and Memoji. That's fun, and it works like a charm nearly all of the time.