Google Pixel 2 XL vs Apple iPhone X: the weigh-in

When the Pixel and Pixel XL launched last year, Google declared that the offered the best smartphone camera to date – and they weren't lying. So when they say that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are even better, well, we're pretty optimistic.

That's certainly our takeaway after a brief hands-on, too, in which we pulled brilliant shots from within a dark hall with some awkward overhead lighting. You have to see it to believe it. Google's 12MP f/1.8 back camera has both optical and electronic image stabilisation, as well as dual-pixel PDAF and laser-assisted focusing – and it snaps several shots in an instant and stitches them all together for one wonderful result.

It also does a Portrait-style mode from both the back and front cameras, despite the fact that it's not a dual-sensor phone. Now that's impressive. The Pixel 2 XL really could boast the best camera on the market.

But the iPhone X has two back cameras, of course, like the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus models. Both are 12MP shooters (f/1.8 wide angle and f/2.4 telephoto), and you get optical image stabilisation on both this time around. With more light captured by the sensor, better low-light shooting thanks to the added optical stabilisation on the second sensor, and improved HDR shooting, it should be Apple's best smartphone camera to date.

And the second sensor brings improved Portrait shots, along with the cool new Portrait Lighting feature, which lets you tweak the scene around your subject. We didn't get to take many snaps with the iPhone X during our hands-on, but we haven't done much with the Pixel 2 XL either.

Our hunch is that one Google back camera will be even better than Apple's duo, even if only by a smidge – and it won't be long before we find out for sure either way.

Likely winner: Google Pixel 2 XL