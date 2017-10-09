Google Pixel 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: the weigh-in

Here's another thing Google might've nicked from Apple: actually decreasing the size of the battery with the new model. Yes, as with recent iPhones, the Pixel 2 actually has a marginally smaller cell inside: 2,700mAh instead of 2,770mAh in the last one. Will you notice it? Doubtful. Are we still annoyed about it? Yeah, a bit.

It's also a little bit smaller than the 3,000mAh cell in the Galaxy S8. However, Samsung's phone has a larger, higher-resolution screen to power, so we suspect it'll all be a wash. The Galaxy S8 is a strong, all-day performer, and so too was the original Pixel. The Pixel 2 should match it. However, the Galaxy S8 offers wireless charging, which the Pixel 2 still lacks.

As for storage, this is where Samsung takes the advantage. It has 64GB of internal storage while the Pixel 2 offers 64GB and 128GB options, but the Galaxy S8 also has a microSD slot for expandable storage. And the Pixel 2? Still nothing like that. It's a shame, really.

When it comes to extraneous perks, both offer VR experiences: Samsung's Gear VR against Google's Daydream. Right now, Samsung's is the better pick: the hardware is more impressive and there's much more interesting software, but Daydream could ultimately win out in the long run thanks to wider handset support. But again, right now it's all about Gear VR.

Samsung also has the DeX Station, which lets you use your Galaxy S8 as the brain of a desktop computer by plugging in a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. The idea is better than the execution, admittedly, but it's another thing that some folks might benefit from.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 has the Active Edge sensors, which let you squeeze the phone to access the Google Assistant. Like Apple's 3D Touch, that's a feature that seems handy, but probably isn't going to be a deal-maker (or breaker) for the vast majority of prospective buyers.

Overall, we'd say Samsung has a few worthwhile edges here.

Likely winner: Samsung Galaxy S8