Getaway tech: the best gadgets for backpacking, beach breaks and festivals

Sand in your hair. Grass on your knees. Unidentified liquid all over your sweatshirt. There’s nothing like a summer spent living it up in the great outdoors.
Sure, it's messy, muddy and almost certain to leave you with terrible tan lines, but there’s no better way to forget the daily grind than by packing a bag, hitting the road and heading for a festival field or glorious fjord. Or, you know, a bar in far Bombay.
So, whether it’s mountain air, musical blare or a mini gap-year you’re after, these rucksack accessories should have you covered. Except for tetanus. For that you need a nurse.
Rucksack refinements: the best travel tech for backpackers
Larq Bottle (£95)
Drinking from the tap on your first night in Thailand won’t kill you, but it might give you a bad case of Bangkok belly. Want clean water without the wasteful plastic packaging? Make Attenborough proud by filling this Kickstarter-funded filter flask.
Brim it with H2O, hit the button once and a UV-C LED light in the lid will eliminate almost all bacteria in just 60 seconds. Going somewhere tougher? Tap twice on the top for Adventure mode, which blasts 99.9999% of the nasty stuff.
Fully charged via USB, the Larq will last a month and, unlike your fellow backpackers, will clean itself every two hours.
Skyroam Solis (£135)
Switching SIMs might suit slow travellers, but if you’re hopping countries quicker than Queen Elizabeth on a Commonwealth tour you’ll soon be drowning in plastic.
Scrap the cards and stick a Solis in your sack: a Wi-Fi puck that works via 4G in more than 130 countries, it supports five device connections, goes for 16 hours and serves as a 6000mAh USB-C power bank, too.
An affordable £7 will bag you 1GB of worldwide data for a month or 24 hours of unlimited browsing – ideal for when the hotel network can't cope with your Netflix addiction.
Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles (£30)
Besides the mates and the memories, one thing about your six-month sojourn in Southeast Asia is certain: you’ll return with an arsenal of half-empty toiletries bottles, their dregs forever trapped in crevices that elude your little finger.
Next time, save space and waste by decanting your balms into one of Matadaor’s flexible containers. Carry-on approved and crafted from durable welded Cordura, a squeezable shell ensures maximum shampoo extraction.
Once you’ve drained every drop? Each FlatPak packs, you guessed it, flat.
Buy the Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles here from Bear&Bear