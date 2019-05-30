Features

Getaway tech: the best gadgets for backpacking, beach breaks and festivals

Bangkok, Bilbao or Bridlington: wherever you're heading, these summer upgrades will have your holiday haul turning heads
by 

Sand in your hair. Grass on your knees. Unidentified liquid all over your sweatshirt. There’s nothing like a summer spent living it up in the great outdoors.

Sure, it's messy, muddy and almost certain to leave you with terrible tan lines, but there’s no better way to forget the daily grind than by packing a bag, hitting the road and heading for a festival field or glorious fjord. Or, you know, a bar in far Bombay.

So, whether it’s mountain air, musical blare or a mini gap-year you’re after, these rucksack accessories should have you covered. Except for tetanus. For that you need a nurse.

Check out the best travel tech for...

Rucksack refinements: the best travel tech for backpackers

Larq Bottle (£95)

Drinking from the tap on your first night in Thailand won’t kill you, but it might give you a bad case of Bangkok belly. Want clean water without the wasteful plastic packaging? Make Attenborough proud by filling this Kickstarter-funded filter flask.

Brim it with H2O, hit the button once and a UV-C LED light in the lid will eliminate almost all bacteria in just 60 seconds. Going somewhere tougher? Tap twice on the top for Adventure mode, which blasts 99.9999% of the nasty stuff.

Fully charged via USB, the Larq will last a month and, unlike your fellow backpackers, will clean itself every two hours.

Buy the Larq bottle here from Larq

Tile Pro (£30)

You’ve got to lose yourself to find yourself, but you needn’t leave your backpack on a bus to Bogotá to discover you don’t deal well with forgotten belongings.

Stay calm and keep track by attaching one of Tile’s durable Bluetooth pucks to your rucksack. Launch the partner app to find its last-known location and, if it’s within 300ft, make the little thing ring. If it’s halfway to Cartagena? At least the battery lasts a year.

Buy the Pro here from Tile

Now add this: Tile Premium

Bagged yourself a Tile? Take your tracking to the next level with a subscription to the Premium plan. Besides free battery replacement and an extended warranty, the upgrade unlocks 30-day location history, unlimited sharing and smart alerts for your phone – so you’ll never leave the AirBnb without your keys.

Subscribe to Tile Premium here

Skyroam Solis (£135)

Switching SIMs might suit slow travellers, but if you’re hopping countries quicker than Queen Elizabeth on a Commonwealth tour you’ll soon be drowning in plastic.

Scrap the cards and stick a Solis in your sack: a Wi-Fi puck that works via 4G in more than 130 countries, it supports five device connections, goes for 16 hours and serves as a 6000mAh USB-C power bank, too.

An affordable £7 will bag you 1GB of worldwide data for a month or 24 hours of unlimited browsing – ideal for when the hotel network can't cope with your Netflix addiction.

Buy the Solis here from Skyroam

Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles (£30)

Besides the mates and the memories, one thing about your six-month sojourn in Southeast Asia is certain: you’ll return with an arsenal of half-empty toiletries bottles, their dregs forever trapped in crevices that elude your little finger.

Next time, save space and waste by decanting your balms into one of Matadaor’s flexible containers. Carry-on approved and crafted from durable welded Cordura, a squeezable shell ensures maximum shampoo extraction.

Once you’ve drained every drop? Each FlatPak packs, you guessed it, flat.

Buy the Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottles here from Bear&Bear

Cotopaxi Batac 16L (€60)

Unless you’re a bumbag vagabond travelling with just the shirt on your back and the vape in your pocket, chances are you’ll be carrying a sizeable sack on your continental tour. Which is hardly handy for everyday exploring.

Leave your holdall at the hostel and unearth this stowable 16L daypack, instead: lightweight, spacious and sure to get you noticed, it’s made from leftover materials picked by Cotopaxi employees so, in contrast to the hipsters at your hostel, no two are the same.

Buy the Batac here from Cotopaxi

Now download this: PackPoint

Travelling light might seem alright, but five days in the same pair of pants and you’ll soon rue your pared-back approach.

Use PackPoint to nail the necessities without the excess: set the length, destination and purpose of your excursion and it’ll draw up an ideal kit list for your trip. Doing something unexpected? Add it as an activity to ensure you don't forget your gym shorts.

Download PackPoint for iOS here

Download PackPoint for Android here

Jack Wolfskin JWP Shell (£120)

Just a quick snack run, you thought. What could go wrong? One unexpected downpour later and your ill-fated biscuit mission has left you a soggy heap of wet regret. If only you’d stashed this packable jacket in your shopping bag, with its featherweight and flexible shell, weatherproof recycled polyester build and all-important hood.

Stowed in its own pocket, the JWP Shell is roughly the same size as a pack of digestives, but a much better use of backpack space. Maybe.

Buy the Jack Wolfskin JWP Shell here from Snow+Rock

Check out the best travel tech for...
1
2
3
4