The first 11 things you should do with your new HTC U11

The U11 is, hands-down, the best phone HTC has ever made. And not just because it looks fantastic, thanks to that gorgeous Liquid Surface glass back.
With EdgeSense touch panels built into the sides, just begging for you to give it a squeeze, one of the best cameras you'll find on a phone, and unrivalled performance thanks to a Snapdragon 835 CPU, it's a great all-rounder. Even if it doesn't have a headphone jack.
All those features mean plenty of settings and features to tweak and toggle, though. HTC's Sense UI is pretty straightforward, but we've still done some digging to pull out the best bits.
Here are the 11 things you should do first with your brand new HTC U11.
1) Get squeezing with EdgeSense
The U11’s most interesting feature, EdgeSense lets you squeeze the sides of your phone to trigger certain apps or features. You’re shown how it works when you first set up your phone, but in case you weren’t paying attention, head to Settings -> Edge Sense and set it up manually at any time.
By default, you can only use one type of squeeze, but you can choose which app it launches here and adjust the amount of pressure needed to activate it. Tap on Adjust your squeeze force level to get a visual level of how hard you’re squeezing, then tap Test your squeeze force to see how it works in practice, but using EdgeSense to blow up party balloons.
2) Activate the EdgeSense advanced mode
If one type of squeeze just isn’t going to cut it for you, you’ll have to switch on advanced mode. Go to Settings -> Edge Sense and tick the box that says Enable advanced mode.
From here, you can set one action to a short squeeze, and a second one to a long squeeze. The third option, Adjust your squeeze force level, shows you the difference between the two - again with balloons.
We like having the camera tied to a short press, and Google Assistant on a long press, but you can customise them however you like for a truly personalised phone.
3) Customise those USB-C earphones
HTC’s USonic in-ear headphones have built-in microphones that can automatically adjust the EQ to give you the best possible sound quality for your ears. You’d be dumb not to turn it on, so head to Settings -> HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation.
Make sure your earbuds are plugged in, then follow the onscreen instructions to take a reading of your ear canals. The phone will then create a custom profile just for you. Give it a name and hit apply - now every bit of audio sent through the earbuds should sound that little bit better.
This also turns on active noise cancellation, which should drown out anyone around you without having to crank the volume up to painful levels.
4) Get more sleep with Night mode
Unless you like counting sheep, you’ll want to strip out any blue light from your phone ahead of bedtime. Night Mode does exactly that - lowering the amount of blue the U11’s screen pumps out, leaving you with a yellow, warm hue that won’t keep you awake.
Go to Settings -> Display, gestures & buttons, scroll down and tap on Night Mode. You can turn it on manually, drag the onscreen slider to adjust the strength of the effect, or set it to turn on automatically from sunset to sunrise (our personal favourite).
You can add it to the Quick Settings menu, too, so you can toggle it on and off with a swipe down from the top of the screen.
5) Wake the screen with a swift double-tap
You don’t have to reach for that power button just to wake the U11 - you can do it with a double-tap to the screen instead.
Turn it on by going to Settings -> Display, gestures & buttons, scrolling right down to the bottom and tapping on Motion Launch gestures. Tick the box for Double tap to wake up & sleep.
Not everyone is a fan, of course - so you can make sure it’s turned off by repeating the process.
6) Clear up junk so you don’t run out of storage space
Apps gradually fill your phone’s storage with rubbish that you don’t need - cache files, image thumbnails, and a whole host of other bits and pieces that’ll eventually force you to delete photos or music just to make room for more.
Don’t get caught out - use HTC’s Boost app to clear out junk instead. Open the app drawer, find the Boost app, and tap Clear Junk. It will then search through your folders for any rubbish, and delete it to free up space. Handy.