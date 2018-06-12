Father’s Day Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas under £50

How good are dads? Ferrying kids to after-school clubs. Taking back-garden kickabouts just a little too seriously. Mowing the lawn like they’re Bear Grylls.

Of course, mums do all that stuff too. In fact, we’re all in favour of every day being parents’ day and the children being left in charge. Even if it would be chaotic. And costly.

Alas, we’re stuck with a single day each year on which to show your old man some gratitude. But don’t you think it’s time to go beyond that corner shop card and bargain bottle of Scotch?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the web to find 20 cracking gifts and gadgets for less than £50 that'll give your good old dad the thanks he deserves.