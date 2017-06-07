Father’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 20 gadget gift ideas under £50

When you were growing up, your dad undoubtedly spent years ferrying you around, buying you nice things, maybe even rescuing you from your first hangover. (No? Just us then.) Now, it’s time to pay him back in the annual spending ritual that is Father’s Day.
AMAZON ECHO DOT (£50)
When the Amazon Echo won our Smart Home gadget of the year last year, it was already great. But now, six months on, the addition of even more skills and hardware partners have made it damn near essential. The Echo Dot is just £50, and offers all of Alexa's brilliant skills in a smaller package.
Your dad will love its ability to set timers, tell him the weather and give him a daily briefing, and if he buys more smart home gear such as lights, thermostats and remote controls in the future, chances are the Echo will be able to control them. And if he wants to use it as a music player, he can also connect it up to a speaker using Bluetooth or a standard audio cable. Brilliant.
Buy the Amazon Echo Dot here from Amazon (UK) | Amazon (USA)
MERGE VR (£50)
Fancy giving your dad a taste of VR for a fraction of the price of a Oculus Rift or HTC Vive? Well, as long as he's got a recent iOS or Android smartphone, he can with the Merge VR headset. Simply head to the VR Start website and you can check out hours of free games, videos and other VR experiences.
The headset itself is also suitable for children over 10 years of age, which is unlikely to be an issue for your dad, but it does mean he can be the cool granddad/uncle at family gatherings and impress the kids with his new-fangled tech toys.
LEEF IBRIDGE 3 (FROM £50)
Phone storage is often a major bugbear thanks to handsets that come with too few gigabytes on board, and free cloud storage that's too limited to provide a decent alternative.
One answer is the Leef iBridge 3, which is a memory stick that plugs straight into an Apple phone's Lightning port. No more messing about connecting to computers to save your photos, or not being able to store your favourite album when you're going abroad.
Ikea Riggad (£49)
Ikea's not just a place to contemplate your life choices while chowing down cheap Swedish meatballs, you know. It actually has some cool tech toys these days, for instance the Riggad lamp. The Riggad has a built-in wireless charger, so assuming dad's phone supports wireless charging, or he has a compatible case, he can just plonk down his smartphone at the end of the day without having to root behind the bedside table to find a cable.
Alessi Pulcina Espresso Coffee Maker (£49)
This coffee maker is the triple-threat. It makes great coffee, it looks lovely and it costs less than £50. The aluminium construction exudes quality, while the clever internal heater prevents coffee from filtering through. If your dad buys quality coffee, then this is the way to drink it.
Buy the Alessi Pulcina Espresso Coffee Maker here from The Hut (UK) | Amazon (USA)