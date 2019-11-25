eBay Black Friday Deals 2019: The best offers available right now

The Black Friday floodgates have opened and eBay have tagged themselves into the ring, to fight for their share of the sales spectacular.
This year, they are promising the “biggest ever” deals with “prices that can’t be found anywhere else.” And to be fair to them, they are touting a pretty big number... You can save up to 51% off big brands including Google, Samsung, LEGO and Dyson.
The best eBay Black Friday Deals in the UK
Get those mouse-clicking fingers ready, because eBay’s Black Friday sale is on right now! We know it can be easy to get lost in the sea of deals, so we’ve picked the best offers available and will update this list daily.
Google Home Hub (50% off)
When it comes to smart home tech, Google have a habit of creating some cracking devices. Their Home Hub screen-based smart helper takes pride of place in any kitchen or living room with a compact design and great screen. An ideal hands-free gadget that is now dirt cheap.
Was £99 | Now £49
Lenovo IdeaPad S130 11.6-inch Laptop with 12 Months Office 365 Personal (34% off)
In need of a cheap and cheerful notebook? Say “Hello” to Lenovo’s IdeaPad. Will it run the latest Call of Duty at max specs? No. This may not have the power for that, but it’s more than enough for casual usage – emails, web browsing, binge watching and (thanks to the year of free Microsoft Office) standard working. At just over £100, this is a perfect option.
Was £196.73 | Now £119
Samsung 50RU7020 50-inch 4K TV (£30 off)
Give your living room a serious upgrade with this beauty of a TV from Samsung. This gorgeous 50-inch QLED panel brings incredible colour along with stunning clarity from that 4K resolution. Plus you can expect all of Samsung’s Smart gubbins – all in a package that is far cheaper than you may think from a big brand...
Was £379 | Now £349
Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Toothbrush & Power Refill Cross Action 2CT (50% off)
Toothbrushes are getting smarter and Oral-B are leading the way with their Smart line-up. Of course, the benefits of using an electric toothbrush compared to a manual one are clear. But this brush goes one step further with built-in bluetooth that connects to a phone app – which will deliver you real-time feedback on improving your brushing technique.
Was £99 | Now £49
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (19% off)
Yes, we know vacuum cleaners may not be the most exciting tech, but you can’t beat that satisfying feeling of home tech that actually works. Dyson is at the top of their game with vacuums and the V6 cordless vac is no different.
Was £159 | Now £129
LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus set (39% off)
We’re big fans of LEGO sets here at Stuff HQ, and the Harry Potter fans amongst us are pretty excited about this one... The classic moment from Prisoner of Azkaban is immortalised in the plastic bricks for an unbeatable price.
Was £32.95 | Now £20