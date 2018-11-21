Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for photographers

Forget in-laws and little ones: your photographer friend is the worst person to have around on Christmas day.
Why? They're always ready at the worst possible moment to pap a pic of you looking less than happy with your freshly unwrapped tea cosy.
The good news is that any one of these 20 snap-happy gifts should see them distracted enough to forget about framing your grumpy mug. We'll say cheese to that.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
AmazonBasics Wireless Remote (£6)
There are all manner of methods for triggering your camera from afar: remote shutter releases; complex systems of springs and catapults; you can ever hire a bloke called Steve to press the shutter button for you. None, though, are as pocket-money friendly as this simple solution from Amazon.
A one-button remote with a straightforward raison d'être, it's available for Nikon and Canon equipment and, you guessed it, can trigger your camera's shutter at a distance of up to 10 feet. Sorry Steve.
Polaroid Mint Instant Print Camera (£100)
Want breath-freshening chews in a convenient tube? Try a roll of mints.
Want 16-megapixel, sticky back snaps printed in an instant? Try the new Polaroid Mint.
Capable of spitting out an impressive 40 zero-ink prints per charge, the vertical shooter pairs nostalgic style with a host of modes, for creative vertical shots that you can share in a jiffy. And by share, we mean stick on the forehead of your nearest snoozing relative.
Adobe Creative Cloud Photography subscription (£99/year)
There was a time when editing photos meant carefully blending chemicals to bring out the desired results in the darkroom. One wrong move and it was all blue hues and spoiled exposures.
Things aren't quite as tricky nowadays, but if you fancy going deeper than Instagram filters and AI suggestions, Adobe's Creative Cloud photography package is tough to beat: a bundle of the brand's biggest photography apps – including Lightroom and Photoshop – it should give you all you need to take your snaps from washed out throwaways to Pulitzer Prize winners.
Just Mobile Shuttergrip (£41)
If smartphone snapping forever leaves you fumbling with your phablet, give yourself the gift of grip with Shuttergrip – a clip-on clutch for your mobile.
Besides offering your palm something more substantial to hold, the expandable add-on packs a wireless shutter button, tripod mount and lanyard hole, as well as 6 months of continuous usage on a single charge. So you can quit flinging your phone at the ground and focus on, well, focussing.
Hoya R72 Infrared Filter (from £30)
Infrared photography is a pretty spooky pursuit – all surreal dark skies, ghostly grass and plain white trees. Doing it properly means deconstructing a DSLR and removing the internal IR filter, which is a creative project all on its own.
Don't fancy that much tinkering this Christmas? For an easier fix, screw this Hoya filter on the front of your lens. Results won't be quite as spectacular, but there's also a lot less risk of you jamming a screwdriver into the sensor.
Celestron Inspire 80AZ telescope (£200)
Class yourself a stargazer? Take your night-time sky-gazing to the next level with this smartphone-compatible telescope from Celestron.
Equipped with a 900mm focal length and lightweight enough to lug inside when things turn cloudy, its neatest trick lies in letting you shoot (for) the stars.
Once you've had your fill of ogling the outer reaches of the Milky Way, simply slip your mobile into the integrated adaptor and capture interstellar snaps that'll send your Instagram follower count into the stratosphere.
YOUKOYI LED Lightbar (£69)
A quick lumos spell might see Potter and pals illuminating their way towards another fine mess, but magic is no match for the adjustable brightness and colour temperature of this LED light wand.
No good for deterring Dementors, it's a cracking accessory if long-exposure light painting is your thing – or if you want to get creative with selectively lighting objects in dark environments. Like, you know, secret chambers. Or unicorns.
And, with a four-hour battery life at maximum brightness, you'll have plenty of time to finish your shoot, destroy a horcrux and, in the words of Ross Kemp, get out of there.