Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 sustainable gift ideas for eco lovers

In case you haven’t heard, plastic is now material non grata at the product design party.

But being sustainable is about so much more than refusing one-use balloons this Christmas.

See, our planet’s in a bit of a pickle and it’s on the lot of us to reduce, reuse, recycle, upcycle, cut down, look up and generally be less gosh-darn wasteful.

Don’t know where to start? Try these eco-friendly gift ideas for inspiration: each and every one is made with the earth in mind. Just don’t go wrapping them in throwaway paper.