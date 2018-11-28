Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 sustainable gift ideas for eco lovers

Paint the town green with these planet-friendly presents
by 

In case you haven’t heard, plastic is now material non grata at the product design party.

But being sustainable is about so much more than refusing one-use balloons this Christmas.

See, our planet’s in a bit of a pickle and it’s on the lot of us to reduce, reuse, recycle, upcycle, cut down, look up and generally be less gosh-darn wasteful.

Don’t know where to start? Try these eco-friendly gift ideas for inspiration: each and every one is made with the earth in mind. Just don’t go wrapping them in throwaway paper.

More Christmas gift ideas

Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.

See more Christmas gift ideas here

Trakke Bannoch Backpack (£260)

Attempt to make yourself a rucksack out of nettles and you'll likely end up stung to shreds and in urgent need of aloe vera.

Let Trakke try it, on the other hand, and you'll get the Bannoch: a durable everyday sack that's hand-made in Glasgow using Welsh recycled steel, cotton webbing and, yes, nettles. 

What's more, a lifetime repair guarantee means you won't ever need to buy another backpack – even if you tear this one in a particularly dense patch of brambles.

Where to buy

Caran D'Ache 849 Nespresso Ballpoint Pen (£40)

Concerned about the carbon footprint of your capsule habit? Ease your caffeine guilt with this ballpoint pen from the fine and fancy sorts at Caran D'Ache: a limited-edition aluminium scribbler, it's crafted from recycled Nespresso pods.

Alas, it uses regular ink rather than shooting a jet of coffee from its nib – which would arguably be more useful in those day-long meetings – but with a capacity good for 600 pages of A4, it's the perfect way to espresso yourself in the office.

Where to buy

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite (£100)

From better balance to softer strides, barefoot running has countless benefits for runners – but stepping on a broken beer bottle isn't one of them. Go halfway with these alternative pavement-pounders from Vivobarefoot.

Designed to let your feet be free with a brilliant blend of lightweight breathability and flexible support, the barely-there Primus Lites are crafted from recycled plastic bottles – so you can sprint guilt-free into the world.

Where to buy

House of Marley No Bounds Outdoor (£40)

Mid-way through a marathon reggae rave, it hits you like three little birds with a green vendetta: "My speaker's bad for the earth, man."

For a pocketable-party that won't harm the planet, pick up this Bluetooth number from House of Marley. Crafted from sustainable cork, reclaimed silicone, recycled weave and recyclable aluminium, it ticks every box for those in need of eco beats.

No power? No cry: its 10-hour battery life will keep things pumping way after your daily electricity ration runs out.

Where to buy

Pela Case ($39)

So you've got a new smartphone. Makes sense to wrap it in a protective shell, right? Problem is, when it comes to upgrading in a couple of years you'll be stuck with a sleeve that no longer fits.

Keep your case out of landfill: Pela's plant-based phone jackets (available for most flagships) will merrily safeguard your smartphone until it's time for a new model – at which point they'll break down in composting conditions, meaning one less silicone case floating in the ocean and one more gold star for you.

Where to buy
1
2
3