Christmas gift guide 2018: 15 of the best Lego sets

We love Lego. What could be more fun on a December afternoon than piecing together thousands of tiny pieces to make a multicolour model of epic proportions?
Once you’ve finished helping the kids with their kits, though, you might well run out of blocky options.
Thankfully, we’ve trawled the halls of Lego HQ to unearth some bricktastic kits to add to your Christmas collection – from skyscrapers and superheroes to big diggers and rocket science.
Who says Lego’s not for adults?
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
Porg (£60)
Don't tell your little ones, but those annoyingly adorable little squawkers in The Last Jedi? They were created to digitally disguise the plethora of puffins that inhabited the island where they were filming.
Keep the Porg dream alive with this 19cm-high kit – complete with opening mouth, flapping wings and gawpy eyes.
London Bus (£110)
Hopping aboard the 109 in London will take you from Croydon Library to Brixton Station, a riveting route which traverses one of the city's most picturesque parts.
If you'd rather go to Brickston (where you'll presumably find all manner of brick-built buildings) you'll need to take this No 9 Lego double-decker. Styled in trademark red, it's packed with authentic touches, including an abandoned umbrella, a newspaper and some ruffians playing tunes on the top deck. Probably.
James Bond Aston Martin DB5 (£130)
"Do you expect me to talk?"
"No, Mr Claus, I expect you to build."
From Santa with love, live and let play with this kit fit for a spy: faithful to the Goldfinger original, the brick-built DB5 packs all the tricks you'll need to keep your miniature enemies at bay – including an ejector seat, revolving number plates, machine guns and tyre scythes.
Don't have time on the 25th? You can always try another day. Sorry.
Hogwarts Express (£75)
Swish! One reparo spell and all 801 pieces in this Potter-inspired set will self-assemble into a suitably magical model of the Hogwarts Express, complete with luggage trolley, chocolate frogs and, err, a dementor.
Unless you're a muggle, of course, in which case you'd better stop waving that silly twig around and set to work: it's not like those bricks will put themselves together.
Airport Rescue Vehicle (£80)
"Activate foam cannons!" If there's a more exhilerating phrase in the entire practice of extinguishing fires, we're yet to hear it.
Get closer to your dreams of dousing flaming planes with this Airport Rescue kit. Equipped with twin-axle steering, pair the six-wheel blaze-battler with the sold-separately Power Functions set for a motorised boom and, wait for it, flashing lights. You still need to say "nee naw nee naw", mind.