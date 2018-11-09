Christmas gift guide 2018: 15 of the best Lego sets

We love Lego. What could be more fun on a December afternoon than piecing together thousands of tiny pieces to make a multicolour model of epic proportions?

Once you’ve finished helping the kids with their kits, though, you might well run out of blocky options.

Thankfully, we’ve trawled the halls of Lego HQ to unearth some bricktastic kits to add to your Christmas collection – from skyscrapers and superheroes to big diggers and rocket science.

Who says Lego’s not for adults?