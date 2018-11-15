Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for music lovers

Buying for the listener in your life? These picks will be music to their ears
by 

It's that song-obsessed friend who won't suffer through a Christmas playlist unless it's played in lossless WAV format.

They own Driving Home for Christmas on limited edition, tinsel-rimmed vinyl. They refuse to watch the Queen's speech because it's not broadcast in 7.1.

What do you buy for the audiophile who has everything - including a ceaseless taste for only the best?

Worry not: we've rounded up a sweet-sounding selection of Christmas gift ideas that'll have music lovers rocking around the Christmas tree right through 'til New Year.

Marshall Stanmore II Voice (£350)

Send home the groupies: voice-controlled tunes are the next big thing in rock'n'roll – and they don't come more muscular than this amp-like effort from Marshall.

No, you can't plug in your guitar, but you can hit up Alexa for dressing room tunes from your Hard Rock III: Bone Shakers playlist. Equipped with a trio of drivers, it'll kick out the pre-show jams with 80 Watts of pure beef – just the thing to get you pumped for a spot of a stage diving.

Album Art (£19)

True musos make their sonic selections based on audio alone. In fact, many have blindfolds set aside for that very purpose.

For the rest of us, it's all about a good album cover. Some bold font here, a black and white photo there: even in the era of streaming and daily mixes, there's nothing like an iconic sleeve to keep a song stuck in the mind. 

This compendium from Thames & Hudson celebrates the art of, well, cover art - and, with vinyl back on the agenda, it's a must for audiophiles and design fans alike.

Cyrus SoundKey (£99)

Every self-respecting audiophile knows that upgrading their headphones is a surefire way to make their music sound better. Sadly, the same can’t be said for buying a DAC: pick up a cut-price converter and there's every chance they'll suffer audio output worse than Dad's old casette player.

Give them a Cyrus SoundKey, though, and they’ll be eking new details out of that Pavement B-sides compilation in no time: plug this portable widget into a phone or laptop and it’ll cut out a ton of nasty signal noise, no problem.

Hay Sonos One (£229)

Not familiar with the Sonos One? It's a genius speaker that sounds good, plays nice with your smart home kit and can do multi-room music for good measure. Buy a bundle and you'll be all set for an Alexa-enabled house party.

Not familiar with Hay? Its a Danish furniture brand – and it's just had a crack at coating the cord-free Sonos in a range of limited-edition colour schemes. Perfect for getting jiggy with the hygge.

Soundmagic E11C (£50)

Sequel to the much-lauded E10Cs, these budget 'buds from Soundmagic are the perfect replacement for the 'phones that came with your phone.

With a built-in remote, subtle styling and superb sound quality, stick them in your ears this Christmas and you'll be forgiven for double-checking the price tag: they're a clear winner in the official Bang For Buck standings.

Manchester Best (£40)

The Flood Gallery in Greenwich makes awesome posters that riff on your favourite bands and movies. Hit up their website and there are hundreds for you to peruse that pay homage to everything from Ghostbusters to Led Zeppelin.

Since this one combines two of our greatest loves - beer and jangling guitars - it gets a nod above the others. We wouldn’t recommend trying The Fall’s own-brand White Lightning, mind: it might result in you losing a member or two.

Massive Attack: Mezzanine Super Deluxe (£100)

OK, this one's not an album full of festive cheer – but if you're after a true treat for the ears, this 20th anniversary reissue of Bristol trio Massive Attack's moody Mezzanine is a must.

Dripping with texture, depth and atmosphere, pump up the bass for the ominous Angel, re-live The Matrix with the angsty chorus of Dissolved Girl before sitting back for the percussion pops on Teardrop – all remastered on glorious vinyl for your listening pleasure, together with an entire album of previously unreleased remixes. Turn the lights down and enjoy.

