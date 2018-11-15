Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for music lovers

It's that song-obsessed friend who won't suffer through a Christmas playlist unless it's played in lossless WAV format.

They own Driving Home for Christmas on limited edition, tinsel-rimmed vinyl. They refuse to watch the Queen's speech because it's not broadcast in 7.1.

What do you buy for the audiophile who has everything - including a ceaseless taste for only the best?

Worry not: we've rounded up a sweet-sounding selection of Christmas gift ideas that'll have music lovers rocking around the Christmas tree right through 'til New Year.