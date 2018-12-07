Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 18 gadget gift ideas for movie fans and film lovers

Few things feel more festive than a classic Christmas flick: pour a cup of hot chocolate, grab a slice of fruit cake and sink into the sofa for a family film afternoon.

One not enough? For true movie buffs, it takes more than two hours of screen time to satisfy their cinematic needs.

From projectors to page-turners to posters, we've sifted through the duds to find a showreel of cracking Christmas presents worthy of the silver screen – perfect for the film lover in your life.

Because nothing says showtime like a Hulk-themed mug.