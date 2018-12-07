Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 18 gadget gift ideas for movie fans and film lovers

Lights! Camera! Unwrap!
Few things feel more festive than a classic Christmas flick: pour a cup of hot chocolate, grab a slice of fruit cake and sink into the sofa for a family film afternoon.

One not enough? For true movie buffs, it takes more than two hours of screen time to satisfy their cinematic needs.

From projectors to page-turners to posters, we've sifted through the duds to find a showreel of cracking Christmas presents worthy of the silver screen – perfect for the film lover in your life.

Because nothing says showtime like a Hulk-themed mug.

2001: A Space Odyssey 4K (£30)

Few films stand the test of time as true cinematic masterpieces – movies that blend scintillating storytelling with captivating cinematography, immersive soundtracks and groundbreaking visual effects.

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of those films. A sci-fi epic that defined the genre, it still tops lists of all-time greats today – and it's never looked better than on this 4K special edition, complete with hours of bonus content, commentaries and behind-the-scenes footage. Open the disc drive, HAL.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (£50)

Can’t face watching Home Alone for the fifth Christmas running? Give the tired family DVD collection a festive refresh with Amazon’s nifty TV Stick.

Pop it in a spare HDMI port and you’ll have a wealth of 4K content at your disposal, easily navigated with the new Alexa Voice Remote. The only downside? There’s a whole category of Christmas flicks on there. Ho ho no.

Sonos Beam (£399)

Films are about way more than what happens on-screen – so can you really call yourself a movie buff if your sound is sub-par?

Complete your cinema package with this multi-talented soundbar from audio experts Sonos: besides stunning sound quality that belies its compact form, the understated Beam plays nice with Alexa, supports all sorts of sources and connects wirelessly to other Sonos kit for a sofa-shaking experience. Essentially the Hermione Granger of home entertainment.

The Art of Solo (£18)

Love them or hate them, the spin-offs are here to stay. Embrace the back-story with this eye-pleasing coffee table compendium.

Jam-packed with concept art, sketches, models and sets, it's a stunning look behind the scenes of the latest flick in the Star Wars franchise. Even if you weren't a fan of Solo, take one look at this handsome book and you can't help but respect the dedication of its makers. Yub nub!

Optoma HD27e Projector (£549)

Looking for an affordable telly upgrade? For big-picture brilliance without the bank-breaking price tag, Optoma’s latest projector is the way to go. Capable of beaming a 301in Full HD picture at your wall, it won’t trouble the 4K UHD300X for picture quality – but it also costs half as much.

With 3400 lumens at its disposal and cracking colour accuracy, the HD27e looks bold and bright in any light – ideal for your Boxing Day box set binge

Film Map (£25)

Take a right off 34th street, past Jurassic Park, onto Fury Road and towards the Pineapple Express(way). When you get to the Chocolate Factory? You have reached your destination.

A clever exercise in cinematic cartography, this movie map might be of limited geographical use, but it’ll prove indispensable when navigating the warren of fictional ways and places found in famous films – from the Grand Budapest Hotel to the Secret Garden (in the corner of Gosford Park, of all places).

