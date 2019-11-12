Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £50

Christmas shopping is an expensive game. Between the chai lattes, mince pies and festive foot rubs, stretching your remaining change to cover the goodies can be quite a challenge.

Need to bring home great gifts without breaking the bank? From tablets to smart plugs to fitness bands, everything in this list can be yours for less than £50 – and it’s all top notch.

Choose a few to suit your recipients, stick them under the tree and reward your thrifty behaviour by blowing the rest of your budget on a cinnamon-scented spa day. You’ve earned it. Or, rather, spent it.