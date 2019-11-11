Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £100

Unless you live in a garden commune that accepts soil as a surrogate currency, Christmas doesn’t have to cost you the earth.

In the market for gifts plucked from the vine of affordability? Put down your pitchfork and drop that bag of mulch: we’ve toiled the field of festive tech and harvested a crop of a cracking gifts that all cost £100 or less.

From power banks and dash cams to earphones and smart home assistants, put any one of these treats beneath the tree this Christmas and you’re sure to reap a smile – without emptying the silo of cash.