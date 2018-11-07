Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for gamers

It was easy, at first: you just bought them a console, put them in front of the TV and left them to it while the grown-ups fought over a not-so-friendly game of Monopoly.
Now, things have changed. That starter pack of games has grown old. One controller simply isn't enough. Even that themed charging cable has started to fade.
Fend off a festive gaming nightmare with these thumb-mashing gift ideas – certain to entertain streamers and dreamers alike.
From headphones and controllers to mugs, jumpers and, yes, a small dragon, there’s something here for everyone – though probably nothing that can stop Uncle Pete insisting on “just one more” round of COD.
Corsair HS70 (£99)
Still rocking a pair of corded cans? Give yourself the gift of walkaround sound with these wire-free gaming ‘phones from Corsair.
Besides low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and a 16-hour battery life, there’s virtual 7.1 surround sound hiding in them there cups – all the better to hear those bits rolling in.
Best of all, a 40ft wireless range means your faithful Twitch followers can enjoy running commentary even when you go walkabout. To the microwave!
Totaku Spyro The Dragon (£13)
Forget the Mother of Dragons: while this 10cm-tall Spyro model might not inspire fear in the Seven Kingdoms, it’ll be plenty helpful enough if a similarly miniature Ripto comes calling.
In the meantime, keep the feisty fire-breather on your desk for trash-talk inspiration – ideal for when you win a Battle Royale or, you know, build something really cool in Minecraft.
Oculus Go (£200)
We love VR: brain-bending virtual experiences; zombies coming right at you in your living room; and all those lovely wires to tangle yourself up in.
No more! Oculus Go is a phone-free vision of the virtual reality revolution, a lightweight wireless headset with in-built audio drivers, high-res visuals and a handsome catalogue of games and experiences – all without a PC in sight. Welcome to the future.
PlayStation Classic (£90)
What’s Christmas if not a time for sitting round the fire and reminiscing about the good old days? You know, when video game graphics were terrible and a freezing disc meant the end of your play?
Take the throwback chat a step further with this retro revival from Sony: smaller than the original but every bit as blocky, the grey-on-grey PlayStation Classic ships with 20 of the biggest titles from the console’s heyday – think Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Rayman and more – as well as two wired controllers and an HDMI cable.
Video Game Prints (from £8)
Nothing says cool like stylised prints of vintage games – but those monstrosities you printed out with Paint should never see the light of day.
Shred them and pick up one of these stunners instead, available in a range of sizes and featuring everything from Space Invaders to Outrun – all with subtle titling that screams museum chic.
Retro Arcade Ghosts T Shirt (£26)
Take one look at an esports shirt and you’ll know subtlety isn’t something often afforded to the modern pro gamer.
Oh, how it was different when you were king of the arcade: all you got was a celebratory beer mat and your initials chalked on the side of the machine – until some fool changed them to spell P.O.O.
Relive the glory days with this understated tee, complete with coin slot icon on the sleeve.
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (£60)
Crafting crazy creations from leftover cardboard is as much of a Christmas tradition as leaving carrots out for Santa. So why buy more of the stuff from Nintendo?
Well, for one thing, it's much less messy than going at it with the safety scissors on the living room carpet.
And, if you’ve got a Switch handy, those sheets will fold into remarkable sets that interact with your Ninty machine – from motorbike handlebars to a fishing rod to a piano – in a glorious fusion of corrugated paper and portable console.