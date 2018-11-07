Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for gamers

It was easy, at first: you just bought them a console, put them in front of the TV and left them to it while the grown-ups fought over a not-so-friendly game of Monopoly.

Now, things have changed. That starter pack of games has grown old. One controller simply isn't enough. Even that themed charging cable has started to fade.

Fend off a festive gaming nightmare with these thumb-mashing gift ideas – certain to entertain streamers and dreamers alike.

From headphones and controllers to mugs, jumpers and, yes, a small dragon, there’s something here for everyone – though probably nothing that can stop Uncle Pete insisting on “just one more” round of COD.