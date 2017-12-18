Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 26 of the best books for readers

Choosing books for the discerning devourer of all things written is a deceptively difficult task.

Sure, you could pick up a bestseller or choose something from the discount section, but doing so is to ignore the relationship a reader has with their latest page-turner. From afternoons on the couch to hours on the bus, burying your head in a book is an intensely involved experienced - so you'd better choose wisely.

We're here to help, though, with these 26 stellar shelf-fillers bound to bring book-lovers unbridled joy. You can thank us later.