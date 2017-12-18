Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 26 of the best books for readers

Brilliant leafers to wrap up for bookworms
by 

Choosing books for the discerning devourer of all things written is a deceptively difficult task.

Sure, you could pick up a bestseller or choose something from the discount section, but doing so is to ignore the relationship a reader has with their latest page-turner. From afternoons on the couch to hours on the bus, burying your head in a book is an intensely involved experienced - so you'd better choose wisely.

We're here to help, though, with these 26 stellar shelf-fillers bound to bring book-lovers unbridled joy. You can thank us later.

The Element in the Room, by Helen Arney and Steve Mould (£11.89)

Science lessons at school used to be all periodic tables and magnets (how do they work?) but The Element in the Room is by two thirds of the Festival of the Spoken Nerd, a YouTube trio who will teach you the kind of stuff that would’ve made you sit up and pay attention all those years ago.

Milk & Vine, by Emily Beck and Adam Gasiewski (£3.99)

2017 might have seen bigger tragedies but the premature demise of Vine shouldn’t be underestimated. In an attempt to keep the cult, six-second video platform alive, two Vine fans have turned quotes from some of the format’s most famous clips into poems, mocking Rupi Kaur’s similarly named book of verse in the process.

The Football Shirts Book, by Neal Heard (£9.13)

If you know someone who gets misty eyed when they think about England’s third shirt from Italia ‘90, or scours eBay for retro Gamba Osaka tops with the tags still attached, buy them a copy of this bible for kit connoisseurs. Neal Heard’s collection of over 150 of the most iconic shirts of all time shows there’s much more to football kits than just telling who plays for who.

Mindhunter: Inside the FBI Elite Serial Crime Unit, by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker (£6.29)

Hooked on Netflix’s latest must-watch show? David Fincher’s Mindhunter was based on this book of the same name, which focuses on the early days of criminal psychology and the cases it was used in by the FBI. Ideal for any fan of true crime tales, or someone who fancies themself as the next Poirot (as long as they’ve got the ‘tache to match).

Uncommon Type, by Tom Hanks (from £6)

Everybody’s first-choice fantasy uncle delivers a collection of 17 short stories, all of which feature a typewriter in some shape or form. The Oscar-winning actor is famously fond of the old-fashioned word processors (he even released a typewriter app called Hanx Writer) and his debut book proves that he made the right career choice, but for any Hanks fan it’s a must.

100 Nasty Women of History, by Hannah Jewell (£13.79)

It’s fair to say men have done quite enough when it comes to shaping the direction our planet has taken, so Hannah Jewell has picked out 100 women from our planet’s past who haven’t been given the kudos they deserve, all because they didn’t fit society’s idea of what a woman should be. Come for Aethelflaed, who fought Vikings on her wedding day, stay for Noor Inayat Khan, a Nazi-fighting member of the French resistance in World War 2.

The Making of Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey', by Piers Bizony (£29.24)

Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 galaxy-spanning movie masterpiece remains a cornerstone of the sci-fi genre – and now you can go behind the scenes of the space epic that created space epics.

With a complete compendium of interstellar images captured during production, as well as concept paintings, designs and publicity prints, this is the perfect present for would-be visual visionaries. Sadly, there’s no HAL included.

