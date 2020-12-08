Christmas Gift Guide 2020: the very best gadget gift ideas for tech kids, gamers and everyone else

If there was ever a year when we all need the imaginary big guy in the red suit to raise a few smiles, it’s this one.

Yes, the less said about 2020, the better, but here’s hoping we can all have something resembling a normal Christmas, with all the puzzling, cheese gorging, film-interrupting and napping that such a thing traditionally entails.

Before that, though, comes the inevitable panic. Chances are more people than ever are doing their Christmas shopping online this year, and we’re here to save you from hours of fruitless scrolling to find something good for your nearest and dearest.

Whoever you’re buying for, if they’re at all tech-minded, there'll be something in here for them.

It’s time to step into Christmas with Stuff’s 2020 gadget gift guide.