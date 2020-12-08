Christmas Gift Guide 2020: the very best gadget gift ideas for tech kids, gamers and everyone else

If there was ever a year when we all need the imaginary big guy in the red suit to raise a few smiles, it’s this one.
Yes, the less said about 2020, the better, but here’s hoping we can all have something resembling a normal Christmas, with all the puzzling, cheese gorging, film-interrupting and napping that such a thing traditionally entails.
Before that, though, comes the inevitable panic. Chances are more people than ever are doing their Christmas shopping online this year, and we’re here to save you from hours of fruitless scrolling to find something good for your nearest and dearest.
Whoever you’re buying for, if they’re at all tech-minded, there'll be something in here for them.
It’s time to step into Christmas with Stuff’s 2020 gadget gift guide.
16 gadget gift ideas for under £100 (and some for well under £50)
How much do you love them, in monetary terms?
Here, you’ll find a range of gift ideas, some coming in at well under £50, and others pushing three figures. Whatever your budget, we’ve got you covered.
13 gadget gift ideas for fitness fanatics
Frankly our idea of exercise at Christmas time is a return trip to the fridge for remaining leftovers, but we understand that some people will be focusing on new year fitness plans.
Shudder.
12 gadget gift ideas for retro heads
Technology moves at breakneck speed, so naturally the best way to respond is by clinging to the past.
We’ve assembled a collection of gift ideas for people who go all fuzzy when they think about film cameras, CRTs and 8-bit graphics.
12 gadget gift ideas for movie buffs
Christmas is of course about catching up with the family, but only when it doesn’t clash with your film-watching schedule.
If you’re gifting a cinephile this festive season, this lot will upgrade their viewing experience and then some.
15 gadget gift ideas for music lovers
Whether you’re making it, listening to it or doing everything in your power to escape it, it’s hard think about Christmas without music.
A music-related gift, then, is usually a winner, and we’ve got every base covered here.
12 gadget gift ideas for the kids
This is where it gets serious.
Choosing the right gift for a Santa-hounding nipper is often the difference between a Christmas of tranquility, and one of hell. Luckily, we’ve got a dozen ideas that have the North Pole’s seal of approval.
12 gadget gift ideas for the tech nomads
If you’re a regular visitor to this website then you probably know all about what it’s like to be glued to your gadgets wherever you go. Hopefully not literally.
If you’re buying for a similarly nomadic techie, this is where to look.
12 luxury gadget gift ideas
Hey, big spender.
Got money to burn? Want to buy us a Ferrari? Well, good on you for spending it on someone else anyway, we suppose. It’s not hard to put together a desirable collection of megabucks gadgetry, but we’re happy with our effort all the same.
12 gadget gift ideas for photography fiends
Shutterbug on your gifting hitlist? Easy peasy; there’s always something you can add to their snapping arsenal.
Be it a camera, an accessory or editing software, we’ll put you on the right track.
12 gadget gift ideas for master makers
Even at Christmas time, some people need a project on the go.
For the tinkerers in your life, consider one of these gifts. If you don’t hear from them for a bit, you know you’ve done well.
12 gadget gift ideas for the gamer in your life
Christmas and video games - name a more iconic duo.
Yep, if someone is into their gaming, chances are there’s little else they want to be doing during the festive season, and with one these gifts, they’ll have an even better time doing it.
