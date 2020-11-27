Christmas Gift Guide 2020: 12 gift ideas for the kids

We've all got hazy memories of Christmas Day horror stories from childhood.

When Auntie Lynn got you the wrong Action Man, or dad surprised you with an imported VHS tape that ended up being about as much use to you as a dry sponge. It is, then, crucial to avoid potential waterworks and keep the sprogs happy.

After all, adults don't get to have all the fun...but remember the rules: sensible and silent toys for your own kids, loud and obnoxious ones for everyone else's.