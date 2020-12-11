Christmas Gift Guide 2020: 12 gift ideas for the eco-conscious

Advances in recycling tech mean it’s now easier than ever to give the gift of non-planet-destroying gear – wrapped in biodegradable paper, of course.
The only person who's really getting the short straw over the festive period is Mother Earth, so why not go easy on the planet with this delectable selection.
JBL FLIP 5 ECO (£120)
Beating the drum for sustainability is all very well, but what if they can’t hear you at the back? Give it some welly with this great-sounding and green-minded wireless speaker. Durable, waterproof and good for 12 hours of wireless sound, the Flip 5 Eco is made from 90% recycled plastic. You can keep up the renewable theme by only listening to remixes on it.
LUMINOX BEAR GRYLLS SURVIVAL ECO (£439)
It doesn’t take a survival expert to tell you time is running out – if sea levels continue rising, we’ll all need the skills of Grylls while we’re fighting the dolphins for food. So this watch’s case, bezel and strap are made from plastic recovered by Thai fishermen, and a portion of the price goes to an ocean protection project.
ALLBIRDS TREE DASHER (£120)
Crafting shoes from tree material might sound like a one-way dash to splinter city, but the only thing these eco kicks will put in your step is a spring. With a one-piece upper knitted using FSC-certified eucalyptus trees, the Tree Dashers are breathable, lightweight and flexible – yet still keep your feet as snug as a pair of nuts in a squirrel’s knapsack.
HOUSE OF MARLEY CHAMPION (£50)
For listening to those stirring eco anthems in style, these sweat- resistant earbuds are made from bamboo, natural composites and reclaimed consumer waste. Boosted by the charging case, they can run wirelessly for up to 28 hours.
FINISTERRE NEBULAS (£195)
It’s not easy being green, especially in winter – just try picking litter on a windy beach at -5°C. Stay warm and dry while fighting eco-evil with this water- resistant and windproof jacket, made from regenerated ripstop polyester and stuffed full of recycledinsulation.
STAY SIXTY (£35)
This chic bottle is built for better hydration: its lipped lid can be half-turned for quicker sipping, while triple-layer insulation keeps that Bovril as hot or cold (urgh!) as you like. It’s also climate-neutral, and every sale supports the Plastic Bank.
CHIPOLO ONE OCEAN EDITION (£26)
It’s all too easy to find plastic in the sea; it’s a lot less easy to find your house keys in a hurry. So this dinky Bluetooth disc alerts your phone before you leave your keys behind – and the Ocean Edition is made of recycled fishing gear.
15:21 CORK CASE (€39)
Cork is wasted on wine bottles. Sure, it makes a nice popping sound, but this magic material can do so much more than stop grape juice escaping. Natural, recyclable and biodegradable, cork is grown without chemical inputs. It’s also durable, scratch-resistant and buoyant – all of which make it the ideal material for a phone case (see here).
BELLROY TRANSIT WORKPACK (£179)
Hey, one day we might be working from work again... so this backpack has pockets for a laptop, sunglasses and even shoes. And because its water-resistant shell is made from recycled fabric, you won’t have to shoulder any eco guilt.
TOPL REUSABLE COFFEE CUP (£23)
Coffee shops might be low on your to-visit list right now, but Topl will be a fine choice for waste-free takeaways long after Covid’s over. This vacuum cup has a lid designed for easy sipping without splash- back, while the valve shuts itself if your Topl topples.
LE CORD GHOST NET CABLE (€29)
Virtually invisible in the water, ‘ghost nets’ trap millions of marine animals every year. Help out by buying someone this Lightning cable: the braided sleeve is fashioned from recycled textiles, while the connector shells are made using plastic recovered from fishing nets.
MILLICAN THE CORE UTILITY POUCH (£16)
Millican gives plastic a second chance by crafting fabric sacks and accessories from 100% recycled consumer waste. Take this Utility Pouch: hard- wearing and built to harbour all your everyday clutter, it’s one plastic bag you’ll really want to use for life.