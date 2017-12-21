Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 12 money-no-object gadget gift ideas

Feel like delivering a grand gesture for someone special this year? Or just had an unexpected windfall and wondering what to treat yourself to?
Well you're in luck, because we've trawled the luxury item stores to compile a Christmas list to make you laugh or weep. Possibly at the same time. God bless us all.
MartinLogan Crescendo X (£1098)
Not all Bluetooth speakers were created equal. Take MartinLogan’s £1100 Crescendo X for example. Inside its crescent-shaped wooden chassis you’ll find a 100-watt amplifier, 5x7in woofer and special Folded Motion tweeters that reduce distortion and sound more lifelike, meaning the Crescendo X will make it sound like those carol singers have managed to sneak in through the kitchen window.
Loewe Bild 3 (from £1599)
Loewe and ‘entry level’ don’t really mix but that’s what its Bild 3 range of tellies supposedly is. In reality you get a choice of three OLED screen sizes from 43 to 55 inches, each with a 4K panel that supports Dolby Vision HDR, plus an integrated soundbar with 2 x 40 watts of audio-pushing power. Not bad for ‘entry level’.
iPhone X (from £989)
The most expensive iPhone ever (not including those gaudy third-party gold-plated ones), even the cheapest (if that’s the word) iPhone X will set you back eleven quid short of a grand. But it’ll be worth it to see the recipients face when they use their mug to unlock their new phone for the first time. Or at least you’ll convince yourself it was.
Sony VPL-VW550ES (£8399)
Going to the cinema is expensive, but it turns out bringing it to your living room costs even more. Sony’s latest blockbuster beamer offers the closest you’ll get to having a multiplex in your gaff, with unrivalled 4K and HDR picture quality, but it will set you back nearly nine grand. Still, that’s only about 900 trips to the cinema...
Ruark R7 MK III (£2300)
Is it a sideboard? Is it a hi-fi? Is it a desk? Ruark’s R7 is basically all three, which possibly explains the price tag. Inside is a 160-watt amp powering two drivers and a subwoofer, Bluetooth and DLNA for streaming, Spotify Connect support, plus even a CD player and DAB radio. All things considered, it’s probably best if you use a coaster.
Royole Moon (£849)
It might make you look like Geordi La Forge DJing at the Enterprise Christmas party (from Star Trek, not the car rental place) but Royole’s Moon has two 1080p AMOLED displays inside that simulate the experience of watching an 800in screen, while the headphones can reduce noise by up to 92%. Perfect for when the family start to get on your nerves.
Tesla Model X (from £70,500)
Santa Claus might travel the globe by reindeer-powered sleigh but you can bet that the other 364 days of the year he gets from A to B in a Tesla Model X. Those Falcon Wing doors are irresistible, and while there might not be quite space insides for Rudolph and co, it’s still amazingly spacious, plus with fully electric power, it’s almost as eco friendly as a sleigh too.
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 (from £1200)
The priciest Android Wear watch you can buy (and that’s just the entry level model) Tag Heuer’s Connected Modular 45 is, as you might have guessed from the name, modular. The good thing about that is that if the person you buy it for doesn’t like the strap or the case you picked, they can just buy another one and only swap in the old one when they see you.
Microsoft Surface Laptop (from £979)
While even the most basic model of Microsoft's Surface Laptop costs just shy of a grand, the price can spiral closer to £3000 if you're greedy with the specs.
Still, there are few other non-Apple laptops that offer such a powerhouse performance for creatives and students. If your loved-one keeps blaming their lack of productivity on their sluggish computer, the Surface will quickly put a stop to their excuses.
U-BOAT WORX SUPER YACHT SUB 3 - 500LX (£POA)
None of the above tickled your fancy? Friends with a Bond villain? In that case, how about your own personal submersible? The Super Yacht Sub 3 - 500LX can take you up to 500 metres below the surface of the water with space for two passengers.
Its sci-fi chassic can reach speeds of up to 3 knots when submerged, and the clear glass dome provides almost a 360 degree view of any surrounding fish, foliage, or, if you're taking it for a spin in the Thames, abandoned shopping trolleys. Whoever said the commute to work was boring?
Devialet Gold Phantom (£2190)
It might look more like something you’d stumble across in Tomb Raider than a pricey chunk of high-end hi-fi, but the Gold Phantom is the most powerful of Devialet’s wireless speaker range. With a titanium tweeter and 4500 watts to play with, you can soundtrack multiple Christmas parties with this baby. With power like that, it’s probably got a decent chance of waking the dead too. Nobody tell Lara.
Quadrofoil Q2S Electric (from €28,980)
The doubters will tell you it's a bad idea to mix electicity and water, but the Quadrofoil is too tempting to resist. Essentially a more stylish, more eco-friendly take on a jetski, this sleek and lightweight craft zips along the surface of the water at speeds of up to 25mph - and the hydroelectric engine achieves it with barely a ripple.
Below Zero Ice Driving (approx £1600)
If you're more about the experience than the materialism, here's the luxury gift for you: a Christmas spent driving award-winning Porsches over a vast frozen lake in the heart of Sweden.
Below Zero's Porsche 911s have been specially equipped to handle the ice, and the instructors will be able to teach you all kinds of nifty tricks. Prices run from £1600 per person, per day, with one and two-day packages available.