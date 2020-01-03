CES 2020: all the announcements from the biggest show in tech, and what to expect

We’ve barely finished polishing off the mince pies and still can’t be entirely sure what day of the week it is, but already the tech industry is gearing up for the year’s most headline-grabbing event, CES.
In the coming days some of the world’s biggest brands will head to Vegas with an arsenal of new gadgets to worry our bank balances.
And as usual, a number of said brands couldn’t resist giving us a few noteworthy reveals before the show gets going proper. Below you’ll find everything announced so far, as well as what to expect.
LG
Last year LG arguably stole the show with its 65in rollable TV, and you can expect a similar theme at CES 2020. This year, though, the OLED panel is stored in your ceiling. You pull it down when you need it (much like a projector screen) and roll it up out of sight when you don’t. Sadly LG didn’t supply any imagery, concept or otherwise, so we’ll have to wait until next week.
The company is also introducing a world first 48in OLED TV at the show, which should make for happy reading for those who want in on the very best screen tech but have previously been put off by the enormous panel sizes it tends to favour.
Acer
You can be pretty sure that Acer will have a host of computing-related goodies at CES, and while most are currently under wraps, we already know that its updated Swift 5 ultraportable notebook has won a CES 2020 Innovation Award, so expect that to feature heavily.
Also honored were the Taiwanese giant’s C250i projector and a mobile PC for digital creators that’ll be announced next week.
Samsung
Samsung didn’t wait for CES to kick off to announce a pair of affordable variations on its big-name flagship smartphones.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have plenty going for them in the specs department, such as Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays and triple-camera setups (click here for more information), but will cost a lot less. We’re still waiting for exact prices and a launch date.
CES is always a big date in the calendar for Samsung’s TV business too. Even if it remains more or less useless given the non-existence of consumer-available content, expect 8K to be a big talking point again. Rumours point towards Samsung debuting a bezel-less 8K set at the show too.
Sony
Sony is likely to use CES as a platform for announcing some of its 2020 TV lineup, so expect to see new OLEDs and more 8K behemoths.
There’s a chance we could see the company unveil the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which would be a big deal considering that the 100XM3s have been our favourite ANC cans since they were first released in 2018. Rivals Sennheiser, Bose and B&W still haven't managed to topple them.
And as its PlayStation 5 year, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sony mentioned its next-gen console at its press conference, even if a full reveal will almost certainly happen at a dedicated event.
OnePlus
If CES is good for one thing, it’s showing off, and OnePlus certainly looks set to do that with its Concept One phone.
The prototype device, which OnePlus has been teasing for a while and confirmed will be on show at CES in a news release today, features an ‘invisible’ rear camera. The lenses are cloaked by electronically tintable electrochromic glass, only appearing when in use.
Whether you should file that under innovation or gimmick is up for debate, but it’s nice to see something new on a phone that doesn’t involve it folding.
Dell
Dell looks like it’ll have plenty to exhibit at CES, chief of which being the new XPS 13. The updated laptop has a 16:10 display and virtually zero bezels on any of its four sides. And despite the 13.4in lappy’s larger screen, it’s smaller and thinner than its predecessor, plus 25% brighter. All configurations offer 10th Gen Intel Core processors.
Also on show will be the new Latitude 9510 business laptop and Dell Cinema Guide, a ‘one-stop-shop for searching streaming entertainment’.
Everyone else
Expect this page to get much busier over the coming days, as we find out what the likes of Panasonic, Asus, Intel, Nvidia and many, many more have in store.
Already we’ve seen Klipsch announce a range of ANC-enabled earphones and over-ear headphones, while Amazfit has confirmed it’ll be unveiling a rugged smartwatch, (excellently) named the T-Rex.
Stay tuned.