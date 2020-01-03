CES 2020: all the announcements from the biggest show in tech, and what to expect

We’ve barely finished polishing off the mince pies and still can’t be entirely sure what day of the week it is, but already the tech industry is gearing up for the year’s most headline-grabbing event, CES.

In the coming days some of the world’s biggest brands will head to Vegas with an arsenal of new gadgets to worry our bank balances.

And as usual, a number of said brands couldn’t resist giving us a few noteworthy reveals before the show gets going proper. Below you’ll find everything announced so far, as well as what to expect.