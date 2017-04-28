The best wireless headphones from £100 to £250

Ready to spend some cash? A good pair of wireless headphones is something you can use every single day of the year. Maybe it’s a better buy than that VR headset you might use for two weeks then leave to gather dust until it’s out of date, eh?

We’re going to look at some of the best wireless headphones in the £100 to £250 range. At this sort of price you get to ditch the budget vibe of cheaper sets and — as you’d hope — get a serious sound upgrade. However, if your funds are a bit tight, be sure to look at our round-up of the best Bluetooth headphones costing less than £100 too.