The best video games of 2021 (so far)

You possibly haven’t noticed, but we’re already over a quarter of the way into 2021.

In videogameland, it’s been an even slower start to the year than usual. While the pandemic might be the reason that more people are now playing games than ever, it’s also responsible for massively disrupting the industry and games’ development cycles, meaning delays, delays, delays, with more inevitable. But that’s not to say there haven’t been some exceptionally shiny diamonds in the rough.

As we reach this annual landmark, we thought now seemed like a good time to start rounding up the very best gaming has had to offer in 2021 so far. We’ll update the list again come the summer, and then again as we enter the traditionally busy post-August period.

Whether you’ve got more free time than you know what to do with or consider yourself lucky if you can find a 30-minute window in the day, everything in here is well worth the attention.

Words: Matt Tate, Sam Kieldsen, Chris Kerr