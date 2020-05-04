The best Star Wars Lego sets to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020

If you’re going to splash out on just one Lego kit that costs as much as a phone, choose Millennium Falcon (7541 pieces, £649.99). The iconic ship is reimagined as a whopping 83cm long Lego model, packed with details.

Although primarily a display piece (unless you’re mad enough to whoosh 650 quid of plastic through the air), there are plenty of minifig-scale areas for miniature adventures. Removable hull panels give original trilogy and episode VII–VIII crew (both are included) access to the cockpit, main hold, engine room, and gunnery station.

Your Lego Darth Vader will be quaking his little black boots on seeing this one.