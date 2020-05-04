The best Star Wars Lego sets to celebrate Star Wars Day 2020

Star Wars Day 2020 — May the 4th — is an excellent excuse to splurge on Lego Star Wars sets.
We’ve rounded up our favourites, so you can construct your own blocky takes on scenes from a galaxy far, far away — whatever your budget.
Ships for display
If you’re going to splash out on just one Lego kit that costs as much as a phone, choose Millennium Falcon (7541 pieces, £649.99). The iconic ship is reimagined as a whopping 83cm long Lego model, packed with details.
Although primarily a display piece (unless you’re mad enough to whoosh 650 quid of plastic through the air), there are plenty of minifig-scale areas for miniature adventures. Removable hull panels give original trilogy and episode VII–VIII crew (both are included) access to the cockpit, main hold, engine room, and gunnery station.
Your Lego Darth Vader will be quaking his little black boots on seeing this one.
Should your allegiance – and your wallet — instead lie with the Empire, then go for Imperial Star Destroyer (4784 pieces, £649.99). A mountain of grey parts combines to form a 110cm-long replica of the fearsome vessel – and a dinky Tantive IV.
Want the Rebel starship in more detailed form? You’re in luck. Tantive IV (1768 pieces, £179.99) also exists. It’s a great display model, but also has a detailed interior to mess around with — and an escape pod for hurling Lego R2D2 and C–3PO out of the window to safety when Vader rocks up.
If that’s not serious enough for you, try A-wing Starfighter ( 1673 pieces, £179.99) — the first Ultimate Collectors Series take on the famed arrowhead ship with go-faster red stripe from Return of the Jedi.
Minifig masterpieces
Although some Lego display pieces include spaces for minifigs, they’re not primarily designed as playsets. It’s debatable where Death Star (4016 pieces, £409.99) lies, given the price tag, but it seems more attuned to play than living on a shelf, enabling you to reenact famous scenes like heroes being crushed in a trash compactor, and Luke having daddy issues in the throne room.
Elsewhere, if the pricier take on Han Solo’s iconic ship feels like a punch in the bank account, Millennium Falcon (1351 pieces, £150) should be more palatable. It’s based on The Rise of Skywalker’s take, but looks fab. Prefer giving Solo his just deserts? Get Slave l (1007 pieces, £99) instead, complete with a Carbonite element for minifig Boba Fett to shove into the hold.
Whatever your thoughts about more recent Star Wars fare, there’s no denying that the ships look fantastic — and that’s true of the Lego takes as well. Kylo Ren might be a second-rate emo Vader, but Kylo Ren’s Shuttle (1005 pieces, £100) with its massive swoopy wings can’t do anything but look cool and imposing.
Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter (496 pieces, £50) is similarly striking, with its arresting red trim. (If you’re thinking Major Who?, he’s in Star Wars Resistance, which is now on Disney+.) Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter (761 pieces, £89.99) doesn’t quite have the same fierceness; but, hey, orange makes a nice change from all that grey, black and red…
Our final picks for this section come from The Mandalorian, a.k.a. the reason you subscribed to Disney+ without even blinking. Set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, it features a bounty hunter with a familiar helmet design, carting about a baby ‘Yoda’ while getting into various scrapes.
Surprisingly, there aren’t yet many Lego sets based on the series, although The Razor Crest (1023 pieces, £119.99) will blast its way into your collection this September. For now, you’ll have to make do with the AT-ST Raider (540 pieces, £49.99), which resembles a chicken walker with red and white stripy socks.
Brick-built figures
Nice model of the famous Jedi, Yoda (1771 pieces, £90) is. A whopping 1771 pieces go into making this 41cm tall statue, which has a massive lightsaber, and — most importantly — posable eyebrows. It also comes with a standard Yoda minifig — which presumably has a massive inferiority complex.
If droids are more your thing, you can build R2D2 and two chums in Droid Commander (1177 pieces, £179.99), and have them perform tasks by way of a drag-and-drop coding app. Not wanting to get appy, but still want a Lego ’bot? D-O (519 pieces, £64.99) is a superb take on the unicycling metal halfwit from The Rise of Skywalker.
For adult builders — or kids who like the idea of what appear to be detailed decapitated heads of bad guys on their shelves — Lego’s trio of helmets appeared a few months back, and have already almost disappeared from stores. Argos still has some though, if you fancy Boba Fett Helmet (625 pieces, £55), TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet (724 pieces, £55), and Stormtrooper Helmet (647 pieces, £55).
Keener on more quirkiness from brick-built figures? Then check out Kylo Ren & Sith Trooper (240 pieces, £17.99), the latest Star Wars BrickHeadz — which are more or less ‘Lego does Funko POP’, but with some actual character and customisation potential. (The Mandalorian & the Child is the next set, due in August, and currently available for pre-order.)
Pocket money perfection
If you lack deep pockets (or deep shelves), or fancy grabbing a smaller set for a youngling, there are plenty of options.
For fans of the prequel trilogy (both of you), there’s Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition (279 pieces, £20). This brick-built take on a rickety flying machine that‘s clearly never had a glance from health and safety also has a bonus Luke Skywalker figure, to celebrate 20 years of Lego Star Wars.
Speaking of Luke, some of his original trilogy shenanigans can be reenacted in Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder (236 pieces, £24.99), complete with blaster-wielding Jawa and perennially in trouble C–3P0. And from the most recent films, you can have Rey and Kylo Ren do battle with their magic glowsticks in Duel on Starkiller Base (191 pieces, £14).
Microfighters are another budget-friendly range, rethinking iconic Star Wars vehicles in miniaturised form — but with exaggerated features. Each also comes with a minifigure.
In T–16 Skyhopper vs Bantha Microfighters (198 pieces, £17.99), an armed ship rather unsportingly takes on what’s essentially a bloke riding a giant yak. Harsh. Fancy a proper space battle instead? Then plonk Zorii Bliss in the dinky Resistance Y-wing Microfighter (86 pieces, £8.99) and have her PEW PEW PEW Kylo Ren’s Shuttle Microfighter (72 pieces, £8.99) into oblivion. (Unless he redeems himself first, in which case everyone can be friends. But, nah, that’d be way too obvious a plot point, right?)