The best smartphones of 2019 (so far)

Nine months in and 2019 has already been an incredible year for new smartphones.

We've seen stellar innovations and evolutions – from gorgeous 90Hz screens to punch-hole cutouts and 10x zoom cameras – packed into all kinds of different configurations, with brilliant flagship phones at the top and nearly-as-compelling handsets for far less cash.

We're still awaiting a couple of big announcements and a few notable releases, but so far the year's been brilliant for smartphones. Here are the handsets we've loved the most to date.