The best smart scales 2017 - reviewed

Weighing yourself used to be a simple process: you stepped on the scales, winced at the dial, then lied about the figure to your significant other.

These days, there's more to it. A new breed of smart scales can now track all manner of stats, from BMI and body fat to heart rate, plot your progress on your smartphone, and even link with your fitness band for true 360-degree health monitoring.

In fact, about the only thing these scales won't do is lie to your family for you; you'll still have to do that bit yourself.

We've put the best models through their paces to see which is best entrusted with your precious BMI info.

JUMP TO: Withings Smart Body Analyser WS-50 >> Fitbit Aria >> Tanita RD-901 Bluetooth Body Composition Monitor >> Wahoo Balance Bluetooth Smart Scale >> Under Armour UA Scale >> QardioBase