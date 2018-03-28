Features

The best SIM Only deals - 2.5GB for £5/m, 8GB for £14/m and 40GB for £18/m

Getting a new handset SIM free, perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, Sony Xperia XZ2 or Huawei P20 Pro? Here are the best SIM deals around: 2.5GB for £5/m on iD Mobile, 8GB for £14/m on Three and 40GB for £18/m on Virgin
by 
Getting a new phone from our top 10 of smartphones? Perhaps you've read our review of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+?  What about the Google Pixel 2 XL? Or are you keen on the Apple iPhone X

Why not ease the pressure on your wallet by dumping the eye watering monthly contract, and opt for a less expensive SIM only deal?

All the ones below would all be ideal pickings to pair with any phone, with great data, great value or just for 30 days.

Or, on the other hand, maybe you're happy enough with your current mobile phone and are now searching for a SIM only contract?

​Here are all the bargain SIMO around today, and check out our other great deal pages while you are at it.

Best 30 day SIM: 8GB for £14/m on Three

If you really lack commitment, or just want to try out a network for a period of time before you commit, these 30 day SIM deals are ideal for you. 

iD Mobile

  • 500MB data (data rollover and capping)
  • 500 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts

Get it here for £3.99 a month in a multi SIM

Plusnet 

  • 2.5GB data
  • 1000 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts 

Get it here for £7.50 a month in a multi SIM

Three

  • 8GB data 
  • 600 Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Get it here for £14 a month in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Google Pixel 2 XL

Best for data: 40GB for £18/m on Virgin

Keen on trawling the internet for adorable cat videos? Maybe fancy catching up on a bit of telly on the journey into work? To stop you from racking up a phone bill worthy of telling friends about, here are the best data deals.

Virgin 

  • 40GB data (data rollover)
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Get it here here for £18 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Three

  • 30GB data (free data for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud)
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

- ​Get it here for £18 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

BT 

  • £80 Pre-paid Mastercard card
  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Existing BT customers - Get it here for £20 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Non-existing BT customers - Get it here for £25 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Google Pixel 2

Best for Value: 2.5GB for £5/m on iD Mobile

Saving up for a holiday? Maybe a new car? Make sure you're not wasting money on your phone bill - here are the best SIM-only deals in terms of value for money. 

iD Mobile

  • 500MB data (data rollover and capping)
  • 500 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts

Get it here for £3.99 a month in a multi SIM

iD Mobile

  • 2.5GB data (data rollover and capping)
  • 250 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts 

Get it here for £5 a month (30 day) in a multi SIM

Virgin Mobile

  • 6GB data (data rollover)
  • 2500 Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Get it here for £10 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Apple iPhone 8

