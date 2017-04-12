The best SIM free smartphone deals - April 2017

There has never been a better time to be a smartphone fan, or buy one SIM free.
From the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, to the Galaxy 7 Edge and bang-for-buck OnePlus 3T, we've got more powerful innards, super-sharp cameras and pixel-packed screens to dive into than ever before.
They can be rather hard on your wallet though - especially if you're the sort to update to a shiny new handset each and every year.
Luckily for you, we've rounded up the best SIM free deals for the hottest smartphones around based on our Top 10 Smartphones.
So sit back, relax, and choose your new best friend, and then check out our SIM Only deals page:
These SIM free phones can easily be paired with a SIM Only contract, and we've also taken the liberty of rounding up the best ones for you here.
Not quite the affordable flagship killer any more, but if you're short on cash, this is still the smartphone to get.
Get the OnePlus 3T here for £400.00
Basically, the same phone as the standard Galaxy S7, but with the added pizzazz of a curved screen and superior battery life.
Get the Galaxy S7 Edge here from Amazon for £437.23, saving over £172
The best iPhone camera ever, best iPhone screen ever and excellent battery life - there's no better iOS choice.
Get the iPhone 7 Plus here from Appliances direct for £809
Stylish and speedy, with a superb camera, the P10 Plus doesn't dazzle with its design but is otherwise a genuine contender, thanks to better battery life than its smaller brother
Get the P10 Plus here from Huawei for £649
How do you trump the best phone of 2015? You make it again, but better. A near £300 price gap means the OnePlus 3 is a better buy though.
Get the Galaxy S7 here from Amazon for £407 - saving over £130
Forget the headphone furore, the iPhone 7 is a slick update packed with worthwhile new features.
Get the iPhone 7 from Amazon for £553.54
Not the slam-dunk we were hoping for, but easily one of the best smartphone cameras around. Plus vanilla Android is always a winner
Cheap? Yes. Cheerful? Undoubtedly so!
Get the Wileyfox Swift 2 x here for £219.99
This all-glass stunner is almost as lovely to live with, thanks to that funky second screen