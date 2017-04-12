The best SIM free smartphone deals - April 2017

Can't wait for the phones from MWC? Looking for an unlocked bargain right now? Check out the best SIM free smartphone deals
There has never been a better time to be a smartphone fan, or buy one SIM free.

From the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, to the Galaxy 7 Edge and bang-for-buck OnePlus 3T, we've got more powerful innards, super-sharp cameras and pixel-packed screens to dive into than ever before.

They can be rather hard on your wallet though - especially if you're the sort to update to a shiny new handset each and every year.

Luckily for you, we've rounded up the best SIM free deals for the hottest smartphones around based on our Top 10 Smartphones

So sit back, relax, and choose your new best friend, and then check out our SIM Only deals page: 

These SIM free phones can easily be paired with a SIM Only contract, and we've also taken the liberty of rounding up the best ones for you here.

OnePlus 3T

Not quite the affordable flagship killer any more, but if you're short on cash, this is still the smartphone to get.

Get the OnePlus 3T here for £400.00

 

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Basically, the same phone as the standard Galaxy S7, but with the added pizzazz of a curved screen and superior battery life.

Get the Galaxy S7 Edge here from Amazon for £437.23, saving over £172

 

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The best iPhone camera ever, best iPhone screen ever and excellent battery life - there's no better iOS choice.

Get the iPhone 7 Plus here from Appliances direct for £809

 

 

Huawei P10 Plus

Stylish and speedy, with a superb camera, the P10 Plus doesn't dazzle with its design but is otherwise a genuine contender, thanks to better battery life than its smaller brother

Get the P10 Plus here from Huawei for £649

 

Samsung Galaxy S7

How do you trump the best phone of 2015? You make it again, but better. A near £300 price gap means the OnePlus 3 is a better buy though.

Get the Galaxy S7 here from Amazon for £407 - saving over £130

 

Apple iPhone 7

Forget the headphone furore, the iPhone 7 is a slick update packed with worthwhile new features.

Get the iPhone 7 from Amazon for £553.54

 

Google Pixel

Not the slam-dunk we were hoping for, but easily one of the best smartphone cameras around. Plus vanilla Android is always a winner

Get the Google Pixel here for £699 from Amazon

Wileyfox Swift 2 X

Cheap? Yes. Cheerful? Undoubtedly so!

Get the Wileyfox Swift 2 x here for £219.99

 

HTC U Ultra

This all-glass stunner is almost as lovely to live with, thanks to that funky second screen

Get the HTC U Ultra here for £584.99