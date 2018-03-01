The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals - £35/m w/ 12GB on O2

Seen the news about the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9+? If you're raring to pre-order one and want the best deals, then look no further.

Both phones build on their 2018 predecessors, with stunning curved 5.8in and 6.2in AMOLED screens, minimal bezels and great cameras.

The main reason to upgrade to the S9+ is that its 12MP sensor boasts a dual aperture that allows it to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, making the best of any dark situations for a decent snap.

The S9 siblings also sport all-new Exynos 9810 processors that make an already lightning-quick phone even faster.

Read Stuff's hands-on reviews of the S9 and S9+ and you might find it hard to resist grabbing one while the pre-orders last until 8 March 2018.

We've covered the best deals so far, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.