The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals - £35/m w/ 12GB on O2

Searching for the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9+? We've got you covered: £35/m w/ 12GB, and £46/m w/ 30GB on O2
Seen the news about the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9+? If you're raring to pre-order one and want the best deals, then look no further.

Both phones build on their 2018 predecessors, with stunning curved 5.8in and 6.2in AMOLED screens, minimal bezels and great cameras.

The main reason to upgrade to the S9+ is that its 12MP sensor boasts a dual aperture that allows it to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, making the best of any dark situations for a decent snap.

The S9 siblings also sport all-new Exynos 9810 processors that make an already lightning-quick phone even faster.

Read Stuff's hands-on reviews of the S9 and S9+ and you might find it hard to resist grabbing one while the pre-orders last until 8 March 2018.

We've covered the best deals so far, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals: £35/m w/ 12GB on O2

Check out all the top pre-order offers for the S9 below. We like O2 for its low monthly cost, and Vodafone for its big data.

SIM free

  • Samsung S9 64GB

Get the Samsung S9 (64GB) SIM free here for £739 from Samsung

O2

The S9 on O2 has 12GB of data priced at £35 a month, with a £150 upfront cost and a free 64GB microSD card.

  • Free 64GB microSD card
  • 12GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £999

Vodafone

Big Red's S9 best deals comes with a decent 16GB of data for £43 a month, and a £49.99 upfront cost.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1081.99

EE

EE's leading deal for the Galaxy S9 has 15GB of data, costing £43 a month, with a £69.99 upfront fee and free access to Apple Music and BT Sports.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 15GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1101.99

Three

The key Three S9 deal sports 12GB of data for £47 a month, and £79.99 upfront cost. This is on its Go Binge plans, where using Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud doesn't impact the data.

  • 12GB data (free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1207.99

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deals: £46/m w/ 30GB on O2

The following are all the best pre-order offers for the 128GB S9+. We like O2 for its low monthly cost and its big data.

SIM free

  • Samsung S9 64GB

Get the Samsung S9+ (128GB) SIM free here for £869 from Samsung

O2

The key O2 offering for the 128GB S9+ has a massive 30GB data allowance for the price of 10GB. This costs £46 a month, plus £138.99 upfront

  • 30GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1242.99

EE

The best EE Galaxy S9+ 128GB deal comes with 15GB of data, costing £48 a month with a £149 upfront. This is also the usual free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT Sports for three.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 15GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1301

Vodafone

Voda's leading offer for the plus-sized 128GB S9 has 40GB of data for £49 a month, and a £121.99 upfront cost - with free access to either Now TV, Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile.

  • Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile​
  • 40GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1297.99

Three

Three's most outstanding 128GB S9+ deal has a big 30GB data offering for £57 a month, and a low £79 upfront cost. This is on its Go Binge plans, where using Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud doesn't impact the data.

  • 30GB data (free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1447