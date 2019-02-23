The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals in February - £57/m w/50GB on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the first big flagship to land in 2019, and it's a doozy. The stunning handset marks 10 years of the S line, and sports a remarkable 6.1inch OLED Infinity-O display, a triple camera setup featuring a ultra-wide and telephoto lens, and reverse wireless charging that lets you lend power to other enabled devices. The icing on the cake is the deliriously fast Snapdragon 855 processor, which ensures all of that fancy tech runs like a dream.
While it's only hitting shelves in March, the S10 can be pre-ordered today. The SIM free model won't come cheap, and you'll have to fork over £799 for the 128GB base handset. Thankfully, there are some great monthly deals to be had on a range of networks, and we've done you a solid by rounding up the very best. Check out our favourite offers below.
Samsung Galaxy S10 best deals: £57/M W/50GB on Vodafone
While we love all of the deals below, we're particularly smitten with Vodafone offering for its sizeable data allowance and wide choice of perks.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 SIM free for £799 from Currys | Samsung | Argos
O2
The most vanilla deal of the bunch, O2's long-term contract is a well-rounded offering that'll give you plenty of data without breaking the bank.
- 30GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
Total cost of ownership: £1801 (36-month contract)
Get it here for £30 upfront and £49.20 a month in Black | Green | White
Vodafone
Although it might seem pricey at a glance, Vodafone's package is actually a steal when you consider the huge amount of data on offer. Combine that with a subscription to a service you'll actually use, and it becomes something of a no-brainer.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 24-month subscription to Spotify, Now TV, Prime Video, or Sky Sports Mobile
Total cost of ownership: £1397 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £29 upfront and £57 a month in Black | Green | White
EE
One for the true Samsung aficionado, EE is offering free Galaxy Buds (with pre-orders) alongside a whopping 100GB of data. Lob in a BT Sport subscription and you've got yourself a decent deal.
- 100GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- 24 months access to BT Sport app
- Free Galaxy Buds when pre-ordering
Total cost of ownership: £1542 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £30 upfront and £63 a month in Black | Green | White
Three UK
If you can afford to pay a chunk upfront, Three is offering quite an incredible deal with unlimited data that can be used across the globe. That £300 upfront cost may make this seem pricey, but don't let that fool you - this works out cheaper in the long run.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- 'Go Roam' international data usage
Total cost of ownership: £1572 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £300 upfront and £53 a month in Black
ID Mobile
Say you don't need the bells and whistles of international roaming, a free subscription service or a massive amount of data (you can jump onto a wi-fi network pretty much anywhere)! ID Mobile has you covered with a 10GB plan with a super cheap long-term cost and the ability to rollover whatever data you don't use.
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Rollover data usage
Total cost of ownership £1249.75 (24-month contract)
Get it here for £49.99 upfront and £49.99 a month in Black
giffgaff
So, giffgaff runs a little differently to the standard mobile networks above... While you pay for both the phone and the SIM contract in one monthly instalment, you get the phone and a SIM only deal separately on giffgaff. You buy chunks of data that are called goody bags, which are essentially contract-free network access (except for the phone, which you get on credit).
What does that mean for you? The phone comes unlocked, so you can switch to any other network at anytime, but that also means you can rather cheap deal without any network commitments!
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Contract-free network deal
Total cost of ownership £1427.08 (based on 24-month contract for just the phone and 24 monthly purchases of giffgaff goody bags)
Register your interest on getting one for £25 upfront and £38.42 per month (plus £20 p/m SIM only deal) in Black | White