The best OnePlus 6T deals in November 2018 - £48/m w/100GB on EE

The best deals around on one of the more affordable great phones of the year.

Not everyone has the means or the desire to drop a grand on a new phone. Those with money to burn will be more than satisfied with a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset. But for the rest of us, there's the OnePlus 6T.

It might not have the headline-catching allure of its bigger-name rivals, but it has it where it counts. As well as a Super AMOLED screen and 8GB of RAM, it has the first mainstream in-screen fingerprint scanner. That means you get fingerprint security and an all-screen design with only a tiny notch at the top. Take that, Apple and Samsung.

SIM free it's a bit of a steal at £499. But on a monthly deal, it can be had for a crazily low regular outlay. Let's take a look at the best deals going.

OnePlus 6T best deals: £48/m w/100GB on EE

Out of these, we like EE's best for its big data offering.

Buy the OnePlus 6T SIM free for £499 from OnePlus | Amazon | John Lewis

O2

O2's best deal gives you plenty of data for not much cash either upfront or each month.

  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1579 (36-month contract)

Get it here for £40 upfront and £42.75 a month in Black

Vodafone

On Voda, you can get the phone for a small upfront fee and not-too-crazy monthly outlay.

  • 16GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1037

Get it here for £29 upfront and £42 a month in Black

EE

The UK's biggest mobile network is offering a staggering 100GB of data for £48 a month.

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1200

Get it here for £50 upfront and £48 a month in Black

