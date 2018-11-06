The best OnePlus 6T deals in November 2018 - £48/m w/100GB on EE

Not everyone has the means or the desire to drop a grand on a new phone. Those with money to burn will be more than satisfied with a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset. But for the rest of us, there's the OnePlus 6T.
It might not have the headline-catching allure of its bigger-name rivals, but it has it where it counts. As well as a Super AMOLED screen and 8GB of RAM, it has the first mainstream in-screen fingerprint scanner. That means you get fingerprint security and an all-screen design with only a tiny notch at the top. Take that, Apple and Samsung.
SIM free it's a bit of a steal at £499. But on a monthly deal, it can be had for a crazily low regular outlay. Let's take a look at the best deals going.
OnePlus 6T best deals: £48/m w/100GB on EE
Out of these, we like EE's best for its big data offering.
Buy the OnePlus 6T SIM free for £499 from OnePlus | Amazon | John Lewis
O2
O2's best deal gives you plenty of data for not much cash either upfront or each month.
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1579 (36-month contract)
Get it here for £40 upfront and £42.75 a month in Black
Vodafone
On Voda, you can get the phone for a small upfront fee and not-too-crazy monthly outlay.
- 16GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1037
Get it here for £29 upfront and £42 a month in Black
EE
The UK's biggest mobile network is offering a staggering 100GB of data for £48 a month.
- 100GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1200