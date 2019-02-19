Features

The best OnePlus 6T deals in February 2019 - £53/m w/25GB on Vodafone

The best deals around on one of the more affordable (and great) phones out there
Not everyone has the means or the desire to drop a grand on a new phone. Those with money to burn will be more than satisfied with a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset. But for the rest of us, there's the OnePlus 6T.

It might not have the headline-catching allure of its bigger-name rivals, but it has it where it counts. As well as a Super AMOLED screen and 8GB of RAM, it has the first mainstream in-screen fingerprint scanner. That means you get fingerprint security and an all-screen design with only a tiny notch at the top. Take that, Apple and Samsung.

SIM free it's a bit of a steal at £499. But on a monthly deal, it can be had for a crazily low regular outlay. Let's take a look at the best deals going.

OnePlus 6T best deals: £53/m w/25GB on Vodafone

Out of these, we like Vodafone's best for its decent data offering and choice of perks.

Buy the OnePlus 6T SIM free for £499 from OnePlus | Amazon | John Lewis

O2

O2's long-term deal gives you plenty of data for not much cash either upfront or each month.

  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £1579 (36-month contract)

Get it here for £40 upfront and £42.75 a month in Black

Vodafone

Vodafone are offering a decent amount of data and some tremendous perks for a relatively low price. One to consider if you're already splashing out on a subscription service.

  • 25GB data
  • Unlimited texts
  • Unlimited minutes
  • 24-month subscription to Spotify, Now TV, Prime Video, or Sky Sports Mobile

Total cost of ownership: £1301

Get it here for £29 upfront and £53 a month

EE

One for the sports fans. EE is offering a massive amount of data along with access to the BT Sport app.

  • 60GB data
  • Unlimited texts
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Access to BT Sport app

Total cost of ownership: £1282

Get it here for £10 upfront and £53 a month

