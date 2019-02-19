The best OnePlus 6T deals in February 2019 - £53/m w/25GB on Vodafone

Not everyone has the means or the desire to drop a grand on a new phone. Those with money to burn will be more than satisfied with a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset. But for the rest of us, there's the OnePlus 6T.

It might not have the headline-catching allure of its bigger-name rivals, but it has it where it counts. As well as a Super AMOLED screen and 8GB of RAM, it has the first mainstream in-screen fingerprint scanner. That means you get fingerprint security and an all-screen design with only a tiny notch at the top. Take that, Apple and Samsung.

SIM free it's a bit of a steal at £499. But on a monthly deal, it can be had for a crazily low regular outlay. Let's take a look at the best deals going.