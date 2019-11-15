The best movies on Now TV

If you're seeking a streaming service focused on movies, it's not Amazon Prime or Netflix that deserves your attention - it's Now TV.
Sky's cord-cutter service is far better-served with newer, bigger-name films than either of its main rivals, with at least one new movie being added every day to an already-huge collection.
The sheer size of that collection means it's not always easy to immediately find something to watch though (y'know, the paralysis of choice, and so on). Which is where we come in. The Stuff team has picked out a selection of must-see cinematic masterpieces, so the next time you're settling down for an evening on the sofa, you can conserve your brainpower for picking the right snacks rather than the right movie.
A Star is Born
If the idea of watching a musical immediately fills your mind with images of enduring singing anthropomorphic felines, twee flying nannies or dancing crockery, A Star Is Born will come as a breath of fresh air. Gritty, grounded and with a cast populated entirely by believable human beings, it stars Lady Gaga as a wannabe pop star and Bradley Cooper (who also directs) as the famous rock star who stumbles upon her, realises her talent and gives her the spotlight.
What sounds like a simple rags-to-riches story is actually a tremendously affecting tale of dreams, demons, drama and damaged people. Oh, and the songs aren’t bad either.
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man takes a break from the behemoth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finds a brand new direction in this wildly inventive animated movie, which uses the multiverse theory (essentially, that there are an infinite number of parallel dimensions co-existing on top of each other) to take the web-slinger we all know and love in all sorts of weird and wonderful directions.
To reveal too much would spoil the joy of watching this alternate universe Spidey – Brooklyn schoolboy Miles Morales – undergo his own origin story, which brilliantly parallels the one we’ve already seen in so many other movies, comics and games. The fact that it’s all brought to life in an amazing (no pun intended) animation style is simply the icing on a delicious cinematic cake.
Sorry To Bother You
Satire rarely comes in as stylish a package as Boots Riley’s black comedy, which stars the always-watchable Lakeith Stanfield as a penniless call centre worker who starts to rack up the sales by using his “white voice”. Landing punches on the gig economy, the housing crisis, the commoditisation of art and black culture by the establishment and lots more, Sorry To Bother You is a riotous, surreal trip into a strange parallel universe – one that’s actually a lot closer to reality than it might first seem…
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
On paper, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a checklist of seen-it-all-before action movie cliches: shadowy terrorist organisations, stolen plutonium, rogue agents and more guns than a surprise birthday party at Rambo’s house. On your TV, though, it’s an edge-of-your-seat corker.
With a film like this it’s all about the execution and, while there are plot points that are unnecessarily convoluted, the whole thing is propelled by some of the most nerve-shredding action sequences ever committed to celluloid. From a skydive through a lightning storm to a chopper chase amid the mountains of Kashmir, Fallout is far better than any film starring a 56-year-old Tom Cruise has any right to be.
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe’s paean to the early 1970s glory days of American rock and roll – based heavily on his real-life experiences as a teenaged Rolling Stone journalist – remains a diverting, funny and affecting watch almost two decades after it was released, even if the sexual politics of the time seems even more brutal and bizarre now than it did in 2000.
Focussing on the complicated relationship between Patrick Fugit’s naive Crowe-substitute, Billy Crudup’s mercurial lead guitarist and Oscar-nominated Kate Hudson’s free-spirited groupie, Almost Famous brilliantly conjures up the mystical, tense and crazed life of a touring band better than any other movie we can think of.
Predator
The original – and still the best. Forget the recent series reboot which, despite its encouraging roots (writer/director Shane Black is actually in the cast of the original movie), chose to ditch the necessarily serious tone in favour of dumb jokes and a silly twist – it’s the 1987 straight-up action-thriller you want to put in your eyes and ears.
It’s got it all: a testosterone fountain of a cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura; CIA-sponsored black ops hijinks in Central America; macho jokes that would not be acceptable in today’s workplace; a sweltering, claustrophobic jungle setting; a tension-ramping soundtrack; and, of course, the titular alien trophy hunter, armed with an array of bizarre weaponry with which to eviscerate Arnie’s team. A classic.
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning true story of a black detective who goes undercover – by way of a white Jewish detective surrogate – within a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan feels considered and timely, despite its 1970s setting.
Sometimes hilarious, sometimes chilling, sometimes hopeful, this is Lee’s most accomplished, cogent “joint” in years, and one of 2018’s movie highlights.
The Meg
Even when boiled right down to its most basic concept – Jason Statham versus a giant killer prehistoric shark – The Meg sounds like a winner. And it is, despite an ocean’s worth of silliness, scant regard for the foundations of marine biology and, well, relying on Jason Statham to sell it all.
If you think the finned antagonist in Jaws was a monster, this blockbuster action extravaganza is proof positive that there’s plenty of bigger fish in the sea.
Lady Bird
In the first few minutes of Lady Bird, the titular character (played by Saoirse Ronan in Oscar-nominated form) chucks herself out of a moving car – but this isn’t a film that’ll wow you with its stunts and special effects.
Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age tale is sharply written, very funny (particularly Timothée Chalamet’s try-hard outsider), and brilliantly observed, even if you didn’t grow up in California in the early noughties. If you’re in the mood for a quirky dramedy with believable characters and an unforced slice-of-life plot line, Lady Bird should be top of your watch list.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
James Cameron is renowned for pushing special effects technology – we essentially have him to “thank” for the ongoing 3D movie “craze” – and in Terminator 2 he conjured up the most advanced computer-generated character then seen on the big screen in the form of the T-1000. The liquid-metal assassin, sent back in time to murder tearaway teenager John Connor, used every CGI trick in the book to help sell the reality of the character. And it doesn’t look half bad almost 30 years later.
Audiences in 1991 were wowed by the digital creation as it morphed from one character to another, emerged from a tiled floor and formed knives from its hands, but ultimately this movie succeeds for other reasons, namely Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic performance as the “good” T-800 sent to protect Connor, the equally impressive practical SFX and blockbuster-worthy, fast-moving story.
Jaws
The film that put an entire generation off skinny dipping, Jaws remains one of the most iconic, most influential and best-loved summer blockbusters of all time. Even if you haven’t dived into its murky, dread-filled yet, you’re likely aware of the beautifully simple premise: a New Jersey seaside resort is being terrorised by a killer Great White shark, and the local police chief decides to hunt it down.
But it’s Jaws’ script, direction and iconic John Williams score that make it so effective. Steven Spielberg cranks up the tension through his use of perspective and sound – very little violence happens on-screen – keeping the viewer constantly on edge, but he isn’t afraid to season the scares with lighter moments. More than four decades on, it’s still a must watch – but do yourself a favour and swim well clear of the dodgy sequels.