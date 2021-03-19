The best movies on Now (formerly Now TV)

If you're seeking a streaming service focused primarily on movies, it's not Amazon Prime or Netflix that deserves your attention - it's Now TV.
Sky's cord-cutter service is better served with newer, bigger-name films than either of its main rivals, with at least one new movie being added every day to an already bulging collection.
The sheer size of that library means it's not always easy to immediately find something to watch though (you know: the paralysis of choice and so on). Which is where we come in. The Stuff team has picked out a selection of must-see cinematic masterpieces both old and new, so the next time you're settling down for an evening on the sofa, you can conserve your brainpower for picking the right snacks rather than the right movie.
The Revenant
Emerging from a shallow (and evidently premature) grave, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hugh Glass sets out on the long, cold journey towards revenge, evading marauding Native Americans, foraging for sustenance and performing gruesome self-surgery in a series of incredible sequences. Alejandro González Iñárritu’s direction – ever impressive, never showy – and the flawless camera work help the viewer feel every moment of Glass’ struggle to survive.
Despite uttering a mere handful of lines during the film’s nigh-on three hours of running time, DiCaprio bagged his first Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant. Watching what he goes through here, it’s not difficult to see why the Academy was so impressed. As a pure physical performance, it’s remarkable – and it’s just one notable aspect of a movie packed with them.
The Green Mile
Like The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile sees Frank Darabont adapt a prison-set Stephen King tale for the screen – but here things move well into the fantasy genre thanks to the miraculous powers of enigmatic death row inmate John Coffey, a gentle giant seemingly blessed with the ability to heal the sick and infirm. Tom Hanks plays the guard who grows to respect and seek to protect his charge against not only the electric chair but the depredations of fellow inmates and cruel corrections officers. Moving stuff that’ll likely have you blubbing like a baby by the final reel.
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe’s paean to the early 1970s glory days of American rock and roll – based heavily on his real-life experiences as a teenaged Rolling Stone journalist – remains a diverting, funny and affecting watch almost two decades after it was released, even if the sexual politics of the time seems even more brutal and bizarre now than it did in 2000.
Focussing on the complex triangular relationship between Patrick Fugit’s naive Crowe-substitute, Billy Crudup’s mercurial lead guitarist and Oscar-nominated Kate Hudson’s free-spirited groupie, Almost Famous brilliantly conjures up the mystical, tense and crazed life of a touring band better than any other movie we can think of.
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson's modern American epic is stark and relentless; the first we see of protagonist Daniel Plainview is a 20-minute sequence in which Daniel Day-Lewis scrabbles wordlessly in the dirt for silver. From there, Plainview graduates to oil drilling; he's consumed by a relentless pursuit for the black gold, dispensing homespun charm to townsfolk as he tries to gull them out of their oil rights, using his adopted son as a prop to create an image of a family man.
The only one who sees through him is Eli Sunday, and that's because he's equally corrupt; an evangelist who sees Plainview as a threat to the supremacy of his church. The stage is set for a grand clash between religion and capitalism, and it's played out in operatic fashion against the oil wells.
Looper
Looper is a superbly mind-bending action-thriller that sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt assume the role of a time-hopping assassin whose job consists of putting a bullet in the head of people teleported back to his present time by a mob organisation from the future (still with us?). But when the poor sap that appears before him is his future self (played by Bruce Willis), things get rather, well, complicated.
The intricate plot is well complimented by plenty of action and strong performances from all, although Gordon-Levitt’s Bruce Willis-like prosthetic schnoz can be a tad distracting.
No Country for Old Men
No Country for Old Men always felt like the most screen-adaptable of Cormac McCarthy’s novels, and with the Coen brothers at the helm it would have taken some kind of disaster to stop this movie from becoming an instant classic. And it is, thanks to not only the source material and its sympathetic treatment by America’s finest filmmaking pair of siblings, but due to killer performances from Josh Brolin, Kelly Macdonald, Woody Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones and, most memorably, Javier Bardem as a philosophising, seemingly unstoppable mass murderer with a criminal haircut. If you like your thrillers as contemplative and lyrical as they are nail-biting, look no further.
The Lighthouse
Robert Eggers’ follow-up to The Witch is even more visually striking and similarly packed with rich period dialogue, as Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson play lighthouse keepers tending the lamp on a remote, fog-bound island off the coast of New England. Eggers’ tight 4:3 framing and high-contrast black-and-white cinematography gives this psychological thriller a cramped, oppressive and out-of-time feel, as the two men’s isolation starts to worry away at their nerves and strain their relationship. It’s hugely stylish and rich with imagery, but don’t go in expecting a standard chiller with all the ends neatly tied up – this film pervading feeling of dread may come easily, but answers do not.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
The first (and we think best) Indiana Jones film is a globe-trotting blockbuster that has set the standard for all Hollywood adventure movies since. A throwback to the flicks of Spielberg and producer George Lucas’ childhood, it sees Ford’s bullwhip-brandishing archaeologist travel to Egypt in an attempt to locate the Ark of the Covenant ahead of the Third Reich, who plan to use the ancient artefact’s powers to place the world under Nazi rule.
The visual effects and, er, ‘cultural depictions’ have aged noticeable since 1981, but this is mainstream filmmaking at its purest – a broadly entertaining, fast-paced and iconic movie that it’s almost impossible not to get swept up in.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
This masterful film by first-time director Joe Talbot tells the story of Jimmie Fails (played by Jimmie Fails, the role being based on his own early life), a young African-American man striving to reclaim his childhood home – a large, ornate Victorian house in what is now an upscale San Francisco neighbourhood. The house, which Jimmie claims was built by his grandfather, is his focus in life – one unmoving certainty in a world that’s always shifting.
Beautifully shot, unpredictable and elegiac, it’s both a compelling character study and a nuanced portrait of a city that has changed, is changing and will continue to change in the future.
Goodfellas
If you haven't already seen this stupendously well directed, impeccably acted, perfectly soundtracked and unforgettably scripted gangster yarn, what on earth are you waiting for? Close this page now, fire up Now TV and get settled in for two hours and twenty-five minutes of filmmaking at its very finest.
Martin Scorsese may have claimed his first Best Director Oscar for the decent crime thriller Departed, but Goodfellas – an epic, heady plunge into the realities of life as a New York mobster in the 50s, 60s and 70s – deserved the shiny gold chap so much more. At least Joe Pesci picked up the Best Supporting Actor gong for his turn as pint-sized psychopath Tommy DeVito, one of the great characters of 90s cinema. As for Goodfellas, is it one of the best movies ever made? Fuggedaboudit.
Ready or Not
This riotous horror comedy stars Samara Weaving as a bride, freshly inducted into the wealthy clan of her new spouse. When she’s cajoled into partaking in the family’s traditional wedding night ritual, however, things take a turn for the bizarre and brutal – and suddenly she’s running around their palatial mansion in a deadly game of hide and seek.
Bristling with subversive humour, tension and gory violence, this is one of the more light-hearted horror flicks of recent years. Its talented cast, acerbic script and crowd-pleasing action add up to a winning combination.