The best iPhone 12 deals available right now

While we now have the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 is still available on some great deals.

All four iPhone 12 models share an overall design philosophy that merges the familiar iPhone 11 look with the flattened sides of the latest iPad Pro tablets and the iPhone 5 from way back when.

The main iPhone 12 packs a 6.1in Super Retina XDR display, an A14 bionic chip, super-fast 5G data and two of the best phone cameras on the market. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4in display.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have now been discontinued.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have an aluminium frame and come in five colour options: black, white, blue, green, and (Product)RED.

iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12 mini deals