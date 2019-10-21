The 10 best October half-term holiday gaming deals

The October half-term holiday is here, and that can only mean one thing… No, we’re not talking about the kids!
Retailers are starting to drop a bucket load of special offers - some who will keep those aforementioned kids entertained, but most are big discounts on titles that we know you will love.
Check out the sales for yourself using the links below. But if you’d rather not spend hours sifting through everything on offer, we’ve picked the ten best deals worth your hard earned money.
Game on! The 10 best half-term holiday deals
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition - just £19.99 (save £10)
- Nintendo Switch Lte + 1 free game - just £199.99 (save £20.99)
- PES 2020 e-Football - just £34.99 (save £10)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - just £17.99 (save £7)
- PS4 console with FIFA 20 and 2 months free Now TV - just £249.99 (save £10.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition - just £29.99 (save £20)
- Medievil - pre-order now for just £24.99
- Xbox One X with Gears 5, The Division 2 and 2 months free Now TV - just £449 (save £35.98)
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified gaming headset - just £49.99
- Metro Exodus - just £22.99 (save £17)