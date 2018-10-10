The best Google Pixel 3 deals in October 2018 - £43/m w/25GB on EE

The Google Pixel is finally official. While there weren't too many surprises - it was one of the most-leaked phones ever - it didn't fail to delight, with a curvier, sleeker design, better cameras and wireless charging.
Naturally, it's not cheap. But it's not crazy money either. It's a lot more affordable than the iPhone XS or XS Max, being priced slightly cheaper than Apple's entry-level iPhone XR.
But you'll still be paying a lot of cash for one. So naturally you want to minimise exactly how much cash. That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best deals around for the new Pixel, and compiled them below. Have a look - you might save yourself a pretty penny.
Google Pixel 3 best deals: £43/m w/25GB on EE
The Pixel 3 goes on sale on 1st November. Out of these deals, we like EE's for the combination of lots of data with low monthly outlay.
Buy the Pixel 3 SIM free from Google
O2
O2's best deal gives you loads of data with a reasonable monthly outlay and no upfront fee.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1104
Get it here for £46 a month with nothing to pay upfront in Black | Pink | White
EE
EE's best deal requires you to pay a little upfront, but then gives you bags of data to burn through each month.
- 25GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1103.99
Get it here for £43 a month with £71.99 to pay upfront in Black | Pink | White
Vodafone
Want it on Vodafone? This offer has you paying £100 upfront, and then £42 a month.
- 16GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1108
Get it here for £42 a month with £100 to pay upfront in Black | Pink | White
Sky
Sky's deal has nothing to pay upfront, and comes with enough data for most people.
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1200
Get it here for £61 a month with nothing to pay upfront in Black | Pink