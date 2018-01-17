The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL deals - £37.99/m w/ 15GB on EE

The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have now arrived on the scene, and are ready to buy.

And we reckon you may well want to. The more interesting of the two is the Pixel 2 XL, with its big 6in QuadHD screen and ultra-skinny bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 has a smaller 5in display and a design more in keeping with last year's Pixel. Both get an upgraded 12MP camera, ultra-quick Snapdragon 835 and the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS, plus squishy sides which can be used to launch the Google Assistant.

If you've read our reviews of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and decided that you want to buy one RIGHT NOW, well then we can help you out with that.

You'll see all of the best deals below on EE, O2 and Vodafone; read on.