The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL deals - £37.99/m w/ 15GB on EE

Searching for the best deals on the new Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL? Then look no further - Stuff has the top deals right here: £37.99 w/ 15GB on EE
The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have now arrived on the scene, and are ready to buy.

And we reckon you may well want to. The more interesting of the two is the Pixel 2 XL, with its big 6in QuadHD screen and ultra-skinny bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 has a smaller 5in display and a design more in keeping with last year's Pixel. Both get an upgraded 12MP camera, ultra-quick Snapdragon 835 and the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS, plus squishy sides which can be used to launch the Google Assistant.

If you've read our reviews of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and decided that you want to buy one RIGHT NOW, well then we can help you out with that. 

You'll see all of the best deals below on EE, O2 and Vodafone; read on.

The best Google Pixel XL 2 deals: £37.99/m w/ 15GB on EE

We've got the best deals around today for the 2 XL. We like the look of the EE deal for its low monthly cost, and for its extras and big data.

EE 

The leading offer for the Pixel 2 XL on EE comes with a large 15GB of data for £37.99 a month, with a £25 upfront price - plus free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT sport for three.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 15GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £936.76

O2

The lowest upfront cost in our best Pixel 2 XL deals comes from O2, with a fee of £59.99 plus £44 a month - with 10GB of data .

  • 10GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1115.99

Vodafone

Big Red's key offering for bigger Pixel 2 XL comes with 16GB data offering. That costs £48 a month, with a £49.99 upfront price.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1201.99

 

The best Google Pixel 2 deals: £37.99 w/ 15GB on EE

Below are the best deals for the Pixel 2 today. We like the look of the EE deal for its low monthly cost, and once again, for its big data and extras.

O2

The lowest upfront cost in our best Pixel 2 deals comes from O2, with a fee of £9.99 plus £35 a month - with 10GB of data .

  • 10GB data 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £849.99

Vodafone

Big Red's best offer on the Google Pixel 2 also sports a big, big 16GB data offering. That costs £36 a month, with a £79.99 upfront price.

  • 16GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £943.99

EE 

The leading offer for the Pixel 2 on EE comes with a large 15GB  of data for £37.99 a month, with a £9.99 upfront price - plus free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT sport for three.

  • Free Apple Music for six months
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 15GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £921.75