The best electric bikes (2020) - reviewed

Electric bikes have been a bit weird so far. You only seem to get two choices: an existing bike with a battery pack squished in somewhere odd, or a bespoke design that doesn’t look like a bicycle at all.

If you're looking for a two-wheeled steed to get you from A to B with a bit of power you first need to decide whether you'd rather vamoose on a VanMoof, saddle up a Cowboy, ride off on a Rayvolt or opt for something foldable and fast?

We've put in weeks of testing to bring you some of the hottest wheels of 2020.