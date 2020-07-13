The best electric bikes (2020) - reviewed

Electric bikes have been a bit weird so far. You only seem to get two choices: an existing bike with a battery pack squished in somewhere odd, or a bespoke design that doesn’t look like a bicycle at all.
If you're looking for a two-wheeled steed to get you from A to B with a bit of power you first need to decide whether you'd rather vamoose on a VanMoof, saddle up a Cowboy, ride off on a Rayvolt or opt for something foldable and fast?
We've put in weeks of testing to bring you some of the hottest wheels of 2020.
VanMoof S3 (£1798)
What’s the story?
The second-gen VanMoof S3 (or X3 if you’re under 5ft 8in) looks like a normal bike, rides like a normal bike and, crucially, doesn’t cost a ridiculous amount.
Is it any good?
The chunky 50mm tyres, slightly swooped bars and upright riding position all combine to create a super-comfy ride, whether you’re crushing the commute or cruising down to the beach, and we found it was even nice on canal towpaths. At 19kg it’s not particularly lightweight, but the four levels of power make up for the battery’s added bulk. Getting the claimed full 90-mile range would be a challenge with the low-level partial assistance, but 30 miles around a virtually deserted London at level three left us completely sweat-free with 20 % still in the tank. The integrated lights, slightly oversized tubing, hidden battery and powder-coated frame are undoubtedly stylish, and it’s rare to get so many looks from people who aren’t in Lycra. Jamming down the boost button as the light goes green turns plenty of heads too. Yet for such a looker, the S3 has a lot of tech hidden away to make it a less than ideal target for thieves. The rear wheel locks with a kick of the button by the axle, and tampering will set off an onboard alarm. The app offers location-tracking and the ability to lock your bike down – and if the worst comes to the worst, VanMoof’s bike-hunters aim to recover it within a fortnight.
Key specs: 504Wh battery ● 37-93 miles ● 250W front-wheel motor ● 4hrs to charge ● Aluminium frame ● 19kg
Stuff says: Great ride, great features and useful security smarts
★★★★★
Cowboy 3 (£1990)
What’s the story?
We were big fans of the original Cowboy and its VanMoof-rivalling specs. The new model doesn’t try to reinvent the bike wheel, and in fact looks virtually identical, but it does add a new carbon-belt transmission with a lower gear ratio for faster starts, and an overhauled app with new features. The 43-mile range, built-in app-controlled lights, smart tracking and anti-theft tech make this bike from Belgium a true commuter contender.
Is it any good?
The Cowboy 3 certainly looks the part and rides like a dream. It’s also the lightest e-bike on test, weighing in at under 17kg. A removable 360Wh battery built into the frame somehow sticks to the bike’s clean lines and makes charging easier too, going from flat to full in 3.5 hours. Cowboy wanted to address the issue of smoothness with its third-gen model, and the addition of that carbon-belt transmission certainly makes a difference: it will have you gliding around town like you’re on an airport travelator. Grippy, puncture-resistant 42mm tyres mean that, although this is very much a road bike, towpaths and lighter trails aren’t out of the question – and don’t worry if you’re not back before dark, because the lights can be turned on with a tap. Cowboy’s previous app was a bit basic and it’s been given a serious overhaul. Automatic unlocking, a traffic-beating bike nav, a live stats dashboard and an air-quality gauge are all present, as is a triple-pillar ‘Find My Bike’, ‘Theft Alert’ and ‘Theft Insurance’ security system – although at the time of writing, the final two are still to be implemented. The VanMoof might just edge things on price, but for performance there’s little to split the pair.
Key specs: 360Wh battery ● Up to 43 miles ● 250W rear-wheel motor ● 3.5hrs to charge ● Aluminium frame ● 16.7kg
Stuff says: The third-gen Cowboy is a worthy upgrade on its predecessor
★★★★✩
Rayvolt Torino (£3360)
What’s the story ?
Barcelona-based Rayvolt made waves in the e-bike market a couple of years ago when it unleashed its steampunk-inspired Cruzer onto the market. The Easy Rider frame, beautiful brass finishing kit and enormously powerful rear hub motor ensured it was like nothing else on the road. The firm’s follow-up is a sharper, more aggressive city bike that remains stylish but goes big on traffic-dodging performance credentials.
Is it any good?
The Torino is just as distinctive as its Chopper-esque sibling, the sweeping carbon steel frame, chunky tyres and hand-fashioned finishing touches oozing quality craftsmanship. Thankfully, it packs a similar riding punch too, with the option to specify a beastly 1000W rear hub motor that’s been sauced up by Rayvolt for optimum output. Of course, it adheres to EU legislation and will only offer pedal assistance up to 15.5mph, but the clever EIVA software and smartphone app allow the rider to ‘tinker’ with said settings. Take it off road and you can rip the throttle for some proper electronic performance. It weighs a hefty 36kg, so lugging it around can be a pain, and in some respects the Torino looks and feels more like a motorbike than an e-bike; but those looks are unique and it delivers a monstrous amount of power to counterbalance the weight issue. The 25-mile range on the smaller battery pack falls short of cheaper rivals, so expanding this to 50 miles with a dual-battery upgrade is well worth it, even if the price does start to sting. But above everything else, this machine is all about style... and it’s packing that by the bucketload.
Key specs: 504/936Wh battery ● 25/50 miles ● 400/1000W rear hub motor ● 4-6hrs to charge ● Carbon steel frame, 36kg
Stuff says: Not the most practical, but it is eye-catching and magnificently powerful
★★★★✩
GoCycle GX ( £2499)
What’s the story?
A rarer sight, the GS is a folder in a much looser sense of the term. It folds, but not into one neat, carryable package – the frame and bars collapse on themselves while the wheels come off entirely. It takes three minutes to pack away rather than the 30 seconds of the Brompton.
Is it any good?
The Gocycle feels much more sturdy than the Brompton, and the bigger wheels and more voluminous tyres make a big difference to the ride – it practically floats over potholed city streets. The assistance provided by the in-frame battery gives a range of about 40 miles, and it delivers power to the rear wheel in a variety of different modes. Eco puts more emphasis on pedalling to go further, while City gives more grunt depending on the amount of pressure put through the pedals. These can be customised in a simple app, which doubles as a digital dashboard when your phone is connected and mounted to the handlebars. Our favourite part of this bike is the little red boost button that sits beneath the left handlebar grip; it delivers an instant kick and zips you up to top speed before it cuts out. It’s quite a drain on t he battery, but addictive – zooming up hills while barely pedalling is truly grin-inducing.
Key specs: 3 gears ● 300Wh battery ● 40-mile range ● 16.5kg
Stuff says: Ace for zooming about, and we love the boost button, but it’s a bit of a faff to fold
★★★★✩
Brompton Electric (£2595)
What’s the story?
Generally seen congregating around the entrances of stations and occasionally spotted exiting a car boot, Bromptons are a quick, easy way to get around town and compact enough to bring into the office. So it seems like a battery-powered version is almost a no-brainer.
Is it any good?
This bike’s a whole 7kg heavier than the unplugged version, but the battery-aided front wheel pulls you along at a steady speed and helps you to conquer even the steepest city streets with ease. Tuned by Formula E experts to deliver power smoothly up to 15mph, it also has a clever algorithm that detects the angle of the front wheel, so it won’t zip you into the oncoming cycle-lane traffic. Folding is as easy as with a regular Brompton – you just have to remove the battery pack first. This sits where your regular rider would normally keep his/her sandwiches and important documents. Unlike a lunchbox, though, this runs the lights and motor, and even has a USB port so you can top up your phone. You’ll get in the region of 40-50 miles off a full charge, and even if the battery dies mid-ride the two-speed gears mean it’s still a fairly easy ride for the rest of your journey.
Key specs: 2 gears (£120 for six-speed) ● 300Wh battery ● 50-mile range ● 16.6kg (including battery pack)
Stuff says: Great for zipping along city streets; not so good up the stairs at the station
★★★★✩