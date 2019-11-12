Best early Black Friday deals at Currys PC World

Black Friday is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped Currys PC World from getting in the game early.

They’ve just launched their first massive wave of ‘Why Wait’ deals – hundreds of special offers with significant savings of up to £450 up for grabs.

Plus, each one of these come with a Black Friday guarantee. A promise that you will get the best prices, to the point that if they do cut them on the big day, Currys PC World will refund you the difference.

So with that peace of mind, settle in, get your mouse clicking finger ready and take advantage of these – the best early Black Friday offers available (including a pretty big one on the upcoming Pokémon Sword & Shield).