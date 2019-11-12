Best early Black Friday deals at Currys PC World

Black Friday is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped Currys PC World from getting in the game early.
They’ve just launched their first massive wave of ‘Why Wait’ deals – hundreds of special offers with significant savings of up to £450 up for grabs.
Plus, each one of these come with a Black Friday guarantee. A promise that you will get the best prices, to the point that if they do cut them on the big day, Currys PC World will refund you the difference.
So with that peace of mind, settle in, get your mouse clicking finger ready and take advantage of these – the best early Black Friday offers available (including a pretty big one on the upcoming Pokémon Sword & Shield).
The best deals in Currys PC World’s ‘Why Wait’ sale
Save £44.99 on Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Sword or Shield – just £279 (link coming soon)
Save £150 on HP Pavilion 14-inch i3, i5 or i7 laptops – starting from £349
Save up to £130 on Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch i3 laptop – starting from £299
Save £50 on Huawei P30 Lite 128GB – just £229.99
Save £70 on Motorola G7 Plus 64GB – just £199.99
Save £200 on 55-inch LG Smart Ultra HD TV – just £1,099
Save £300 on LG Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos - £299
Save £100 on Dyson V8 Cord-free vacuum cleaner – just £299
Save £450 on LG American-style fridge freezer – just £849