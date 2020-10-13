The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals - Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, and more

If there's ever a time to invest in a new pair of headphones, it's now. Given it's looking increasingly likely most of us will be working from home again over the winter, a solid pair of cans will be a godsend when the Zoom meetings, virtual quizzes, and home workouts emerge from hibernation.
Now, there are plenty of dirt cheap options lurking on Amazon, but this is Prime Day, and that means it's probably worth dropping a bit more cash on a flagship brand to nab yourself a top-quality pair and a hearty saving to boot.
From opulent over-ears to punchy earbuds, there are plenty of deals to mull over, so I'll stop jabbering and let you get shopping.
Browsing other categories too? Check out our Prime Day hub.
And don't forget! To get any of these deals, you need Amazon Prime. Get a free thirty-day trial here.
Over-ear headphones
Slap these bad boys over that cracking cranium and give those ears of yours ears a sonic massage. Over-ear cans are made for audiophiles who want the best of the best, and usually that means dropping a huge wad of cash on a big name brand.
Fortunately, it also mean there are mammoth savings to be had when Amazon Prime Day rolls around. Try these on for size.
£120.99 off Bowers & Wilkins PX7 - £229 (35% off)
£81.96 off Bose SoundLink II - £117.99 (41% off)
£28.99 off Sony WH-CH700N - £71 (29% off)
£85 off Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition - £94.99 (47% off)
In-ear buds
Ideal for fitness fanatics, space conscious remote workers, and people who just like sticking things in their earholes, the humble earbud trades the bulk and bluster of the over-ear for an altogether more compact design that'll still do your favourite tunes justice.
These five morsels are the pick of the bunch, and they're now cheaper than ever thanks to our overlords at Amazon.
£20 off Sony WI-C310 - £24.49 (46% off)
£68.96 off Bose SoundSport Free (Black) - £110.99 (38% off)
£42.07 off Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 - £89.99 (32% off)
£68.96 off Bose SoundSport Free (Midnight Blue) - £110.99 (38% off)