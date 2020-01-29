Bargain Hunt: smart home essentials for under £60

You probably think smart home tech has to cost the earth, and well, some does. But unless you’re dead set on completely refitting your lovely abode from top to bottom, there’s no need to spend a fortune.
In fact, some of the most useful smart home tech can be grabbed for well under £100, letting you add a bit of automated luxury to your life without taking out a second mortgage. From smart speakers and security cameras to virtual assistants and digital dongles, there are plenty of options out there, you just need to know where to look.
Google Nest Mini (£49)
Perhaps the definition of affordable smart home tech, the Google Nest Mini is an cheap-as-chips smart speaker that bundles together a capable voice assistant with a surprisingly punchy speaker. An upgraded and rebranded version of the Google Home Mini, the Nest Mini features improved voice recognition and is capable of pumping out twice as much bass as its predecessor, making it ideal for controlling your smart tech or blasting out tunes in the kitchen. The design remains untouched, but that’s because the matte fabric aesthetic is pretty damn gorgeous, and should look the part in most homes. Although it retails for £49, the Nest Mini can usually be found on sale somewhere, so make sure you shop around before taking the plunge.
Echo Dot with Clock (£59.99)
I’ll tell you a secret. I initially wanted to put together a list of smart tech for under £50, but then I saw you could nab an Echo Dot with a built-in alarm clock for £60 and had no choice but to up the ante. As the name suggests, the timekeeping smart speaker is essentially your standard Echo Dot, complete with Alexa voice assistant, but with a built-in LED display that can show everything from the time and temperature to countdown timers. Ideal for use as an alarm clock (largely because it cab be snoozed with a quick tap) the bitesized smart speaker can also be used to control other smart tech, play music, read the news, check the weather, and just generally do your dark bidding.
Google Chromecast (£30)
“Make your TV smart for £30.” Thats the pitch behind the Google Chromecast, and honestly, it’s pretty much bang on the money. The little dongle can be used to turn any google box into a smart TV, letting you stream content from hundreds of apps, mirror your laptop screen on your TV, or issue commands using your voice (when linked with a Google Nest) or tablet. Setup is preposterously straightforward, too. Just plug the Chromecast into your HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-FI network, and start casting.
Neos SmartCam (£19)
A 1080p FullHD home security camera with live streaming capabilities, digital zoom, and Alexa voice assistant support for under £20? It might sound farfetched, but that’s precisely what the Neos SmartCam offers. The tiny camera (which measures in at just 4.5cm wide and 5cm tall) can be used to keep tabs on whatever’s most precious to you, all without breaking the bank. It even features an 8x digital zoom, motion tagging technology that detects and outlines motion in livestream and playback modes, night vision tech, and free cloud storage. No wonder you thought it was too good to be true.
KL60 Kasa Smart Filament Bulb by TP Link (£19.99)
There are a lot of smart bulbs on the market, but the Kasa Filament Smart Bulb has our vote for three reasons: it’s affordable, looks stunning, and couldn’t be easier to setup. The Edison-style bulb emits a warm amber glow (you know, like the one in your favourite coffee shop), can be dimmed using your smartphone or Alexa/Google voice assistant, and doesn’t need to be paired with a hub or any extra equipment - just plug it in, connect it to your WiFi network, and use the Kasa Smart mobile app to start dishing out commands. Multiple bulbs can also be grouped together for ease-of-use, while a useful energy monitoring feature means you can see how much precious energy your fancy smart lighting is consuming. Lovely.
HS110 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP Link (£19.99)
What makes a smart plug special? Well it helps if they don’t look butt ugly, can be set up in mere seconds, and don’t cost the earth. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plug ticks all of those boxes and more, and just like the company’s smart bulb can setup and controlled by quickly connecting it to your WiFi network and installing the Kasa Smart mobile app. Once you’ve got the sleek plug switched on, you can use it to control all manner of home devices - kettles, fans, lighting - by issuing voice commands or using the smartphone app. Those of you who run a particularly tight ship will also be able to use the plug to create schedules and set times, or use away-mode to make it look like you’re home when you’re actually off galavanting. Meanwhile, a built-in energy monitor will track all of that usage and serve up weekly and monthly summaries.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (£49.99)
Basically the Pep Guardiola of streaming sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick and is capable of beaming 4K Ultra HD media to your telebox in an instant. Thanks to a lighting-fast processor and support for 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, and a new antenna design, the premium dongle can deliver a “more complete” 4K streaming experience when used with services like Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, All 4, and YouTube. It even supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, meaning your favourite flicks should look and sound as God himself intended. Oh, and did we mention it also comes bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can whisper sweet nothings to your googlebox. Damn.
JAM Symphony Multiroom WiFi Speaker (£59.99)
A wireless multiroom speaker for well under £100? Nope, you’re not dreaming. The good folks over at JAM have slashed the price of the Symphony speaker from £169 all the way down to £59. We’re not sure how long it’ll be available at that price, but as it stands its an absolute bargain. A massive 2.1 stereo speaker ideal for large rooms, the Symphony promises to churn out :booming sound and immense bass," and features dedicated tweeters for clarity and exceptional high ranges. It can also be paired with up to 8 other JAM WiFi speakers for an instant multi-oom solution (controlled via smartphone app), and works with major streaming services like Spotify, Prime Music, and Tidal. The inclusion of an aux-in port also means you’ll be able to manually play music if the unimmagiblie happens and your WiFi cuts out. You’ve gotta prepare for the worst, right?