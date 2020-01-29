Bargain Hunt: smart home essentials for under £60

You probably think smart home tech has to cost the earth, and well, some does. But unless you’re dead set on completely refitting your lovely abode from top to bottom, there’s no need to spend a fortune.

In fact, some of the most useful smart home tech can be grabbed for well under £100, letting you add a bit of automated luxury to your life without taking out a second mortgage. From smart speakers and security cameras to virtual assistants and digital dongles, there are plenty of options out there, you just need to know where to look.