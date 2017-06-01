Apple WWDC 2017 – what we want to see (and what we expect to get)

WWDC 2017 is upon us.

From 5–9 June, Apple will offer in-depth sessions, labs, and speakers, to “bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world”.

Which is lovely, but us norms are there for the keynote, where Apple reveals new kit, services and software. This year, Apple’s been tight-lipped, and few leaks have emerged. Our list is therefore a mix of rumour mill, best guesses, and wishes.

Be here for our coverage on Monday from 6pm BST to find out which guesses have been rewarded by a tap from Tim Cook’s ‘make it so’ reality stick.